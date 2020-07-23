Everything at a glance: the latest BMW Welt Information

More than three million people come through the doors of BMW Welt every year, making it one of the most visited attractions in Bavaria. Together with the BMW Museum and BMW Group Classic, it combines the past, present and future of the BMW Group.

At BMW Welt, each brand in the BMW Group receives visitors in its own experience area. Children, teenagers and families can also explore the city and the mobility of the future in the Junior Campus. A comprehensive range of guided tours rounds off the BMW Welt brand experience.

Visitors can discover the BMW and MINI Lifestyle & Accessory flagship store with its vast assortment of high-quality products from the two brands. The four restaurants, which are run in cooperation with a traditional Munich purveyor of fine foods, provide the culinary delights. The two-star EssZimmer restaurant, the domain of top chef Bobby Bräuer, is one of Munich’s most fashionable gourmet addresses.

A special experience for BMW customers is to pick up their new car at BMW Welt. They first set their eyes on their new vehicle on the Premiere stage, making this initial contact an unforgettable experience.

BMW Welt is an exceptional and exclusive event location and provides a unique setting for more than 400 events annually. With its TV and streaming studios it also offers a fully featured digital event platform.

SOURCE: BMW Group