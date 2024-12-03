European premiere: unveiling of the Iveco Bus Crossway Elec, a powerful new solution to decarbonize the intercity mobility

Today Iveco Bus unveiled its new Crossway ELEC at the Autocar Expo, which takes place in Lyon from December 3 to 6.

Today, the European premiere of the new Crossway Elec in the Iveco Bus electric range took place.

Strongly committed to the deployment of zero-emission mobility in Europe, Iveco Bus is further expanding its Crossway range with the addition of a second electric model. The new

Crossway Elec will perfectly meet the needs of decarbonization of mobility in school and intercity missions.

“The addition of the Crossway Elec to our range, alongside the already available Low Entry version, demonstrates our ability to offer electric solutions in all missions,” said Giorgio Zino, Head of Commercial Operations at Iveco Bus Europe. “This new Crossway Elec is a groundbreaking vehicle. It will enable Iveco Bus, European leader in the segment, to also drive operators in their electric transition in school and intercity transport as a frontrunner. With deliveries starting in 2025, our Crossway Elec already offers transport operators an effective solution, and well before the 2030 CO2 reduction standard milestone.”

The new Crossway Elec combines the recognized qualities of the Crossway range with the benefits of Iveco Bus’ electric mobility solutions. It incorporates many key elements of the CROSSWAY range, including the electric powertrain identical to that of the Low Entry ELEC model, facilitating the daily management of operators who already have Crossway models in their fleet.

Available in 12 and 13-meter versions (class II and III), the new Crossway Elec offers great flexibility with a choice of 3 to 6 battery packs. This allows it to perfectly meet the specific needs of customers in terms of missions and daily mileage between recharges. The 3 or 4 pack configurations, with 2 batteries on the roof and 1 or 2 in the rear compartment without impacting the luggage space, are particularly well-suited for school missions, which rarely require more than 200 km per day. As for the 5 or 6 pack versions, the additional batteries are installed in the luggage compartments, slightly reducing the available height in this configuration.

Equipped with 6 packs, the Crossway Elec has a total energy storage capacity of 415 kWh for a range of 450 to 500 km. These are the latest generation of 69 kWh NMC batteries assembled by FPT Industrial, which offers excellent standards in terms of energy density and charging capacity.

The flexibility of the energy storage preserves the passenger space and the luggage storage volume.

The new Crossway Elec can accommodate up to 57 people in the 12-metre version and up to

63 passengers in the 13-metre version, including 5 seats in the rear. The Crossway Elec equipped with 4 batteries offers up to 6,2m³ (13 m model) and 5,1m³ (12 model) of luggage compartment volume, in addition to 3 m³ (13m model) of interior luggage racks and 2.8 m³ (12m model).

Equipped with a 290 kW SIEMENS Elfa III electric motor with 3000 Nm of torque, the Crossway Elec can be charged at the depot via an individual CCS Combo 2 socket. The state of charge is available for the driver at the dashboard.

The new Crossway Elec benefits from a comprehensive ecosystem for an efficient electric mobility, including a complete set of customized services ranging from advice for the deployment of electric fleets (Energy Mobility Solutions) to digital management tools (IVECO ON).

Like the other models in the Crossway range, the new Crossway Elec will be produced at the Vysoke Myto plant in the Czech Republic.

In Lyon, the vehicle presented is a 13-metre-long Crossway Elec. It is equipped with 4 battery packs positioned on the roof and in the rear compartment. It can accommodate 61 passengers.

