European Nikola Tre FCEV beta version to debut at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany on Sept. 19

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced that the European Nikola Tre fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) beta version will be unveiled in a September 19 press conference at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany with partner IVECO, the commercial vehicle brand of Iveco Group. Nikola Corporation President Michael Lohscheller will unveil the Nikola Tre FCEV in Hall A24 in Stand A01 with IVECO.

“We are anxious to unveil this German-built zero-emission truck in front of the thousands of influential IAA guests,” said Lohscheller. “We believe this will be the beginning of a new era of clean commercial trucking and innovative energy solutions for Europe.”

Another highlight of the event is expected to be the September 20 keynote presentation by Lohscheller that will discuss the importance of a European zero-emission future.

During the show, the Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) will be available for test rides and product demonstrations will take place each day from the automaker’s booth.

The up to 500-mile range of the Nikola Tre FCEV is anticipated to enter serial production for the North American market in late 2023 at Nikola’s Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility. Tre FCEV production in Ulm, Germany is expected to launch the first half of 2024.

SOURCE: Nikola