Euro NCAP welcomes QBE to Safer Trucks scheme

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) partners with QBE as insurer becomes the first Associate Member to join its new Safer Trucks testing programme

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) partners with QBE as insurer becomes the first Associate Member to join its new Safer Trucks testing programme.

Euro NCAP is the independent body behind vehicle safety that launched its Safer Trucks testing programme in November last year to create a safety standard for HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles) for the first time.

The new Safer Trucks testing programme marks an important milestone for HGV drivers and road user safety. Due to their size and weight, HGVs represent less than 3% of vehicles on Europe’s roads but are involved in nearly 15% of all road fatalities. According to the latest numbers from the Department for Transport, in the UK, there were 188 road fatalities involving HGVs in 2023 . Crashes involving heavy commercial vehicles stand out due to their serious consequences, often to occupants in other smaller vehicles and vulnerable road users, particularly in cities.

QBE is one of the world’s leading insurers providing cover in more than 180 countries and has been providing Motor Fleet cover in the UK for nearly 100 years. The partnership means more action on improving commercial vehicle safety and more integrated risk management through the sharing of claims trends and HGV safety technology.

The Safer Trucks testing programme has created a benchmark in safety for the first time by setting best practices for road authorities, hauliers, drivers, insurers, truck manufacturers, and businesses shipping and hauling their goods safely. The first Safer Trucks set of ratings assessed nine trucks with Volvo’s FH Aero and FM models both earning a five-star rating.

“The launch of the Safer Trucks assessment programme is a major landmark moment for vehicle safety. We are honoured that QBE, an insurer with such renown in the commercial motor market is joining us on our journey to a safer fleet sector. Vision zero for road casualties will not be achieved without taking action to improve the safety of commercial vehicles and it is a journey that we need to take together to be effective. A truck safety rating not only incentivises good performance, but also allows optimisation of operational safety and cost, and improves truck safety leading to safer European roads. The safest vehicle is also the most profitable one.” — Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

“We are pleased to be welcomed to Euro NCAP as its first Associate Member. Since the launch of the Safer Trucks scheme, businesses across Europe and the UK can now make more informed decisions about the risks and safety of their new HGVs and fleets. We are committed to informing Euro NCAP of the latest trends on claims so we can better inform manufacturers on what businesses need. In turn, we will be able to share safety insights, forecasts, and technology trends with our insureds to help businesses create safer roads and reduce risks and claims volatility.” — Jon Dye, Director of Underwriting, Motor, QBE

“As well as inspiring manufacturers, the Safer Trucks programme builds an eco-system of stakeholders all with an interest in having a safer fleet. It is particularly meaningful to have an insurer such as QBE on board with us since their unique insight, data, and commercial clientele help get our message out whilst helping QBE optimise premiums and drive down risk. Goods transport plays an essential role in European commerce, providing everything we need, and is vital for economic growth. Euro NCAP and QBE’s partnership can help deliver a safer one too.” — Matthew Avery, Director of Strategic Development Euro NCAP

SOURCE: Euro NCAP