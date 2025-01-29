Euro NCAP publishes 2024 Year in Numbers

Today, Euro NCAP releases its annual Year in Numbers for 2024 – a review of the achievements and a full picture of the safety organisation’s work for the year

Today, Euro NCAP releases its annual Year in Numbers for 2024 – a review of the achievements and a full picture of the safety organisation’s work for the year.

In 2024, Euro NCAP’s passenger car safety rating rules did not change and ratings for 53 cars were released, with 41 representing new car models and 12 additional partner or variant models. Despite the difficult market conditions, new market entrants swiftly adjusted to the new 5-star requirements and provided excellent levels of safety. Assisted Driving gradings for the latest highway assist systems were also released for five cars available on the market. These were tested in accordance with updated protocols that incorporate more challenging power-two-wheeler crash scenarios and stricter driver monitoring requirements.

Euro NCAP made a strong commitment to the freight and commercial sector when it successfully launched safety ratings for trucks at the end of the year. Finally, it also released results for some smaller panel vans and revisited the ratings of larger cargo vans, which were upgraded to fulfil the standards of the new European General Safety Regulation.

In 2024, it was inspiring to see car manufacturers put safety first, despite the challenges they face. Safety continues to be a driving force for industry. — Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP’s influence extends beyond Europe, shaping safety standards worldwide. Among the 41 cars tested in 2024, eight were developed by leading Chinese brands, including ZEEKR, Maxus, NIO, XPENG, Deepal, and Leapmotor.

However, despite this growing competition, European manufacturers continue to hold a dominant position in the market, with key players such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Renault remaining strong contenders across multiple vehicle segments.

In the full-year 2024, new car registrations rose slightly, increasing by a modest 0.8% to around 10.6 million units. With a variety of combustion engine-powered vehicles, hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric vehicles, the European market is proving to be diversified. In 2024, Euro NCAP assessed several new electric brands, including Renault’s new sub-brand Alpine, and Chinese companies such as Deepal, ZEEKR, Maxus, and Leapmotor.

Euro NCAP’s strategic plan Vision 2030 ‘A Safer Future for Mobility’ covers a range of cutting-edge car safety technologies coming into the market. To accelerate the uptake and improve the life-saving impact of these innovations, in 2026, Euro NCAP will be proposing a new rating scheme that clusters tests according to the four distinctive stages of an accident: safe driving, crash avoidance, crash protection, and post-crash safety.

SOURCE: Euro NCAP