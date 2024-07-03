Euro NCAP: Commercial Van safety performance improving significantly with 40% of vehicles tested rated ‘Platinum’

The latest Euro NCAP Commercial Van ratings released today show a significant improvement in the performance of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) available on Commercial Vans

Seven vehicles (40% of vehicles tested) received Euro NCAP’s Commercial Van Platinum rating and performed substantially better than the EU General Safety Regulation (GSR2) that came into effect on 1 July 2024. The vehicles are the: Ford Transit Connect, Ford Transit Courier, Maxus eDELIVER 5, Mercedes-Benz Vito, Nissan Interstar, Renault Master, and the VW Caddy Cargo.

The Mercedes-Benz Vito and Ford Transit Courier scored particularly well reflecting the fitment of some of the latest technologies that are common on passenger cars. Euro NCAP has long pushed for parity of fitment and performance between ADAS technologies fitted to passenger cars and commercial vans.

In total, 17 vehicles were tested in this round, with all but one receiving either a Platinum or Gold rating.

We have seen a significant improvement in the availability of ADAS as manufacturers comply with new legislation. Our Commercial Van ratings though are designed to drive the effectiveness and performance beyond what is required by GSR2. It is pleasing that vehicle manufacturers are responding to Euro NCAP’s tougher requirements and surpassing GSR2 standards, and we would urge fleet managers to consider Commercial Vans that have the Euro NCAP Platinum rating. These are the vehicles which most significantly outperform GSR2 regulations and offer commercial fleets safer choices that prevent or mitigate the severity of crashes and protect company reputation and their drivers. — Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

Since December 2020, Euro NCAP has tested many of the most popular Commercial Vans as part of its ongoing assessment programme. The protocols were updated in 2023, and in a further move to drive greater fitment of ADAS technologies, Euro NCAP will only test technologies that are available as standard from 2026.

SOURCE: Euro NCAP