Enter Electric! Volkswagen Group launches cross-brand initiative

Information campaign to address benefits of and prejudices against e-mobility

The Volkswagen Group will launch its first ever cross-brand communication campaign in the coming weeks and months to stimulate interest in finding out about electromobility. It will dis-tribute clear facts and transparent messages in a wide range of formats to counter myths that are still widely believed.

One specific example of the awareness campaign is a special 12-page edition of the “Volkswagen Magazine” produced by Volkswagen Passenger Cars’ product communications. It was circulated in November with a total print run of 1.2 million copies in weekly papers, industry magazines and through car dealers and seeks to refute common customer concerns with facts and arguments. The miniclip series “Battery ABC” produced by Volkswagen Group Technology and PowerCo SE, which is being aired on a number of social media channels, is intended to share basic fact-based knowledge across brands.

In addition, the Volkswagen Group’s communication campaign comprises a new cross-brand e-mobility info hub, which can be accessed now at https://www.volkswagen-group.com/en/e-mobility-info-hub-18823. Facts, stories, interviews and assets related to the thematic focus points of battery, charging, maintenance and sustainability can be accessed here successively as they become available.

The initiative to eliminate prejudices and thus break down barriers to purchase through media and the Group’s own channels is being complemented by the real-life experience of e-mobility. For this reason, the campaign is selectively supported at brand level by test drive programs, attractive entry-level prices, special leasing deals and refined dealer training.

It may come as a surprise for many customers that, through its Audi, Cupra, Porsche, Skoda, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands, the Volkswagen Group currently already offers a total of 24 innovative e-vehicle models in Europe alone, where this diversity makes it the market leader. The range is set to grow further in 2025.

Sebastian Rudolph, Head of Global Group Communications: “The Volkswagen Group is one of the pioneers of electric mobility. It features iconic brands and products that are winning numerous awards and come top in test reports. It is important to keep explaining technological change and to clarify both advantages and prejudices. This applies in particular to suitability for daily use, battery, charging convenience, and sustainability. With our cross-brand initiative, we want to make an informative contribution to this.”

Marco Schubert, member of the Volkswagen Group Extended Executive Committee responsible for Sales: “I am confident that battery technology will gradually win over the hearts of our customers. Consistent cost work will enable us to hit the right price points even better. At the same time, we are continuing to expand our model portfolio across all brands in a targeted manner, thereby reaching even broader customer groups, particularly in the entry-level segments. Our product substance has definitely never been as good as it is today.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group