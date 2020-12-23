Enel X keeps expanding its charging network, reaching more than 90,000 charging points available on JuicePass app

Enel X further expands its electric vehicle (EV) charging network to more than 90,000 public charging points available to users of its JuicePass app, from the around 10,000 charging points that were available at the beginning of 2020. This significant increase was made possible by the efforts in the development of Enel X’s own public charging stations network and employing interoperability agreements that have been implemented throughout the year by Enel X, with a wide range of commercial partners operating publicly available charging networks throughout Europe.

Enel X has more than 12,500 charging points installed throughout Europe while the accessible network has been further enabled through interoperability via Hubject’s e-mobility platform. Interoperability allows Enel X JuicePass app users to charge their EVs throughout Europe with a single sign-on, without entering into new contracts with different providers, on a network that now includes more than 90,000 public charging points, including alternating current (AC) charging up to 43kW, direct current (DC) fast charging up to 50kW, and High Power Charging (above 100kW) technologies.

“Enel X has achieved a key milestone in terms of supporting the mass market spread of e-Mobility by reaching more than 90,000 charging points available through JuicePass, substantially increasing service coverage as well as DC charging points accessible to its end users compared to one year ago. Our mission is to create a smooth and borderless charging experience, leveraging the potential for simplification and reducing range anxiety through the installation of smart public charging stations and the enabling interoperability technology of eRoaming, offered by Hubject, the biggest e-Mobility platform in Europe,” said Francesco Venturini, Enel X CEO.

“The challenging times we are living in are stimulating us to work harder to enable the transition towards zero-emission mobility, according to our integrated vision for decarbonization and global e-Mobility ramp-up. We do this by guaranteeing a single touchpoint, JuicePass, where both users for their EVs as well as companies for their fleets can access an increasingly widespread network and satisfy the need for sustainable, clean, smart, and fast mobility.”

The charging experience offered by Enel X is an all-round experience that enables customers to easily and seamlessly charge at home, at the office as well as across a European public charging point network. Together with one of the networks with largest coverage available in terms of charging locations, Enel X offers one single digital interface, JuicePass, to manage both private and public charging sessions. The JuicePass app allows EV drivers to check the availability of the charging stations in real-time while benefitting from several additional services, such as booking the charging station. Furthermore, each customer is free to choose the best payment method, whether it be pay-per-use or the subscription plan tailored to their usage habits. Enel X customers will benefit from a continuously increasing number of charging points available on JuicePass throughout 2021.

Thanks to its investments, interoperability agreements, and commercial value propositions, Enel X has increased its total network of public and private charging points available to end-users to more than 170,000 charging points, in line with an incremental trend that will lead to around 780,000 charging points made available worldwide by end of 2023.

SOURCE: Enel X