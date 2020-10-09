Enel X creates first 100% electric Pan-American Charging Corridor

Traveling by electric vehicle from North America to the southernmost part of South America is now a reality, thanks to Enel X’s first EV charging corridor, spanning 11 countries on the West coast of the Americas and along the Andes mountains. Along this route, some 196 JuiceBox charging points are now visible in the JuicePass app, allowing drivers to charge their electric car or motorcycle, while also enjoying incredible scenery, from UNESCO World Heritage site Cusco, to breathtaking views of the Andes, glaciers or a salt lake in the Atacama Desert.

Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X, said: “We took on the challenge of building a network of charging points using our JuiceBox technology and sending our crews into the most remote locations of Latin America. This long-lasting infrastructure project stands as proof of our commitment to promote EVs through the world, making the widespread adoption of electric mobility a possibility, even in faraway locations where electric vehicle charging facilities were not previously available.”

The 100% Electric Pan-American Charging Corridor is in line with Enel Groups’ commitment towards UN Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on ensuring access to affordable and clean energy, promoting inclusive economic growth, fostering resilient infrastructure, sustainable industrialization and innovation, smart cities and climate action. By placing circular economy at its core, Enel X is engaged in the creation of public and private charging infrastructures and innovative services, to overcome usage barriers and to create new economic, social and environmental value for all: shareholders, consumers, businesses and public administrations. Thanks to an innovative Circular Economy Boosting Program applied to all its portfolio, Enel X is working to make recharging infrastructures more circular not only in the phases of use but throughout the whole product life phases, starting from combining renewable energy supply to recycled plastic for the cases and maximization of spare parts during the installation and maintenance phases.

As part of the charging corridor, 220 JuiceBox charging points were installed and are now active in 11 countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, and Peru. Out of these, 196 charging points are integrated and visible in JuicePass, Enel X’s app that allows users to manage all the charging services available at public and private charging points.

The app offers multiple user profiles, depending on the customers’ needs and use case: public charging, workplace charging or home charging. JuicePass also works with all public charging networks compatible with Enel X.

The Electric Pan-American Charging Corridor, which is featured in the Long Way Up documentary, facilitates electric mobility between Ensenada, Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and Ushuaia, a city in southern Argentina that has now become the continent’s southernmost point to have an EV charging facility.

Some of the iconic places that the route connects include:

In Argentina: Ushuaia, the place with the southernmost charging station in the world, Calafate where travelers can admire the Perito Moreno Glacier, and Caviahue, a fairy tale like land close to a living volcano.

In Chile: Torres del Paine, a stunning national park, and San Pedro de Atacama, a city located by a salt lake in the heart of the driest desert in the world.

In Bolivia: Palacio de Sal, the amazing salt desert and salt hotel.

In Peru: the ancient Incan city of Cuzco. Another charging point is also located on the road to Machu Picchu.

While in Panama, drivers can charge their vehicles with 100% green energy produced by the Chiriqui solar power plant, owned by Enel Green Power.

SOURCE: Enel X