Embracing a new era and moving into an exciting year: Bugatti from 2024 to 2025

Throughout its history, a symphony of beauty, elegance, speed, and unparalleled experiences has become synonymous with the world of Bugatti. It is an ethos that has made the brand truly incomparable, and one that has transcended every chapter of its story. In a year of momentous achievement, 2024 saw the marque and enthusiasts around the world celebrate this unique philosophy, and everything that has etched Bugatti into the histories.

In 2024, the 100th anniversary of a true icon was observed: the inimitable Bugatti Type 35. Its exploits as the most successful racing car in history have cemented its status as a legend of the automotive world. With the Type 35 poignantly celebrated in a unique public appearance with its modern-day homage, the extreme Bolide¹ track-only hyper sports car, at the pre-eminent WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, it is revered as a proud champion carrying Bugatti’s values into a new era – continuing to be honored as the first customers receive their Bolide, with one passionate racer already experiencing the ultimate thrill of putting their vehicle through its paces at the famous Circuit of the Americas.

That incomparable vision transcended into the age of the Chiron² – celebrated and concluded in 2024. Its mesmerizing blend of elegance and power continued from beginning to its ultimate form: the 500th and final Chiron, vibrant piece of automotive art, and ode to Bugatti craftsmanship and level of precision, ‘L’Ultime’.

At the core of this creation and each Chiron, lay the beating heart that gave new life to Bugatti performance since its 2005 rebirth: the legendary W16 engine. Immense power, exquisite technical precision, unbridled emotion – each came together to set new benchmarks for performance in every Bugatti.

And so in 2024, the swansong of the W16 era came to life: with the start of production of the first W16 Mistral³ cars. As production of the W16 engine’s curtain-call began, 2024 bore witness to a fitting celebratory milestone – Bugatti’s fourth top-speed world record, powering the W16 Mistral World Record Car to an unprecedented open-top speed of 453.91 km/h. A timeless achievement that, alongside its W16-powered forebears, ensures Bugatti’s pursuit of perfection will echo through eternity.

In the true spirit of Bugatti, the aura of timelessness flows into the thrilling new era that was unleashed in 2024, with the most-seen car launch in history – as the Bugatti Tourbillon⁴ was breathtakingly revealed in Molsheim, the home of the brand for 115 years. Powered by an all-new, encapsulating V16 hybrid powertrain; defined by an aerodynamic form shaped by speed; and crafted with an interior design that defies the ages – its creation marks another incomparable masterpiece of engineering to inspire awe ‘Pour L’éternité’.

The Tourbillon is an unmatched creation that has since captured the imaginations of enthusiasts, touring the globe and the world’s most prestigious gatherings. From its global public debut at the spectacular Goodwood Festival of Speed, to arriving for the first time on American soil at Monterey Car Week, and enchanting attendees while earning the ‘Prix du Public’ at Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille in a showcase of Haute Couture, the new Tourbillon era was spectacularly heralded the world-over.

The ethos of incomparability inspiring the Tourbillon, continued to drive the brand’s vision in creating new memories for Bugatti customers across the globe, extending beyond the automotive sphere. Passionate Bugatti owners once again immersed themselves in the brand’s peerless luxury with experiences no other car manufacturers offer – in the world’s most remarkable locations – with, and beyond, their own cars; from the Mediterranean Coast to Saharan dunes of the Bugatti Grand Tour in Morocco, to the unprecedented parade of Bugatti vehicles on the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, Bugatti customers embarked on

spellbinding experiences blending unparalleled driving locations and exclusive immersive moments of discovery, to stay with them for life.

Extending luxury beyond the cars and bespoke customer experiences, Bugatti has taken Bugatti’s incomparable Art de Vivre to a new level in 2024 – enhancing its luxury-living offering and enabling people to live and breathe the Bugatti dream. Marking an evolution in Bugatti Brand Lifestyle’s retail growth strategy and design philosophy, perpetually inspired by the brand’s design ethos ‘Forme Follows Performance’, Bugatti Home opened its first boutique globally in Dubai, following the launch of the third furniture collection at Salone del Mobile in Milan in April 2024 with the new innovative Bugatti Home Collection. This new Bugatti Home Collection is making its debut in the heart of luxury and French sophistication, Paris, in January 2025.

But Bugatti’s aesthetic is also deeply rooted in the legacy of its founder, Ettore Bugatti, who hailed from a family of artists; his father, Carlo Bugatti, was an architect, and his designs live on through the brand’s creations today – enabling Bugatti’s exceptional craftsmanship to transcend disciplines and flow

into the world of art. Honoring Ettore’s vision and the brand’s unique story, the hand-crafted ‘Baby’ Bugatti Type 52 by Pierre-Henri Raphanel, Bugatti’s first Pilote Officiel – an authentic tribute to the inimitable original Type 52 Ettore built for his son Roland – came into being in 2024.

The past year’s Bugatti Lifestyle partnerships were also richly inspired by the new Tourbillon. Indeed, exquisite attention to detail – a hallmark of Bugatti’s design ethos since 1909 – is reflected throughout a host of homages to the new era; from the beautiful Baby II Tourbillon Edition by Hedley Studios to the bespoke 15-liter Champagne Carbon bottle, and incredibly intricate Bugatti Tourbillon Jacob & Co. timepiece, showcased in a unique online experience delivered by Bugatti’s all-new e-commerce portal.Wiebke Ståhl continued: “Together with our selected partners, and with a strong focus on our vision to expand Bugatti Residences around the globe, we have extended our philosophy into an immersive lifestyle offering – allowing our customers to experience and truly live the Bugatti dream. The first expression of this ethos, Bugatti Residences, has allowed us to establish a strong presence in a market where luxury and exclusivity competes in abundance. More recently, to further solidify our presence in this significant market, we have introduced our first Bugatti Home boutique, which represents the first of many boutiques that we intend to launch globally. This initiative, together with our branded residential offering, will represent our main pillar for Bugatti Brand Lifestyle in 2025 and beyond.”

Since its launch, the Tourbillon has been showcased all over the world. From Europe to the Middle East and Asia, its elegance has graced a host of different cultures and landscapes, representing the crown jewel of existing or new showrooms – like the magnificent new space in Vienna, Austria, the revamped boutique in Munich, or the incredibly prosperous Bugatti London.

The excellence on show with the Tourbillon is a philosophy mirrored in the supreme quality of Bugatti’s customer service, as the marque’s pursuit of perfection remains relentless. Intensive training programs for Bugatti’s highly skilled teams continue to further their knowledge of the marque and forge new relationships the world-over – its teams’ efforts recognized with the Bugatti Award of Excellence in Sales and Aftersales. With sales teams pushing the boundaries of unique expression with Bugatti Sur Mesure, aftersales experts continue to take further measures to honor the past, while preparing for the future – championing their ‘Power is in the Small Details’ philosophy. With the marque celebrating 20 years of the hyper sports car that broke records, started the age of the magnificent W16 engine, and created a completely new automotive segment – the Veyron – and more Chiron² vehicles gracing the roads, the spirit of engineering excellence lives on in the new Tourbillon era.So the font of all Bugatti innovation, its home in Molsheim, is being prepared for the marque’s thrilling new chapter – as more skilled professionals join the business, an all-new office facility has opened its doors, and plans to expand the state-of-the-art Atelier take shape.

With the expansion into a new era in 2025, comes adaptation – as highly specialized production processes from the Chiron era have undergone intricate remodeling to realize the Bolide and W16 Mistral. Surging into the new year, Bolide production continues to gain pace, while deliveries of the vehicle are also joined by those of the first W16 Mistral masterpieces this year, united with their owners in the open world.

And the fruits of the evolution will continue to bear. As the intensive development of the Tourbillon and hybridization continues, so does the growth of new customization and personalization offerings with the awe-inspiring Sur Mesure program. The marque now proudly strides forward in taking bespoke design of the W16 Mistral, the exquisite Haute Couture-inspired materials and host of configurations for the Tourbillon, and the incomparable, all-encompassing Bugatti customer experience to even greater heights.

In redefining the luxury automotive experience, the marque is set to bring even greater opportunities for customers to enjoy their Bugatti with unforgettable moments – from incomparable racetrack days planned for the Bolide owners, to peerlessly luxurious and relationship-forging Grand Tour journeys through the world’s most stunning vistas. With Bugatti customers immersing themselves in the thrill of touring the world with their own vehicle, so the tour of the Tourbillon will continue – creating moments of wonderment at existing and upcoming showrooms around the world, and inspiring awe in the new era of Bugatti.

