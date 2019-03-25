Electromobility under extreme conditions: The BMW iX3, the BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT undergo cold testing in the Arctic Circle

BMW i is preparing to launch the next generation of solely electrically powered models. Three of the brand’s electric models are currently going through a key phase of their series development process at the BMW Group’s winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden. Together with the BMW iX3 already due to go on sale next year, the BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT, being brought to market in 2021, are also completing an intensive test programme. Within the framework of comprehensive vehicle testing, their drive and suspension components are being put to the test under extreme weather and road conditions. The testing area situated at the edge of the Arctic Circle provides the ideal requirements for this purpose. On the icy surfaces of frozen lakes, on snow and in the bitter cold, the electric motors, the high-voltage batteries and the power electronics of BMW eDrive technology as well as the suspension control systems are demonstrating their high level of performance and reliability.

The latest chapter of the BMW Group electrification strategy will be heralded by a Sports Activity Vehicle. Starting next year, the BMW iX3 will already feature the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology for the first time. An exceptionally powerful electric motor and a high-voltage storage unit featuring state-of-the-art battery cell technology facilitate purely electric driving pleasure in a new dimension. With a range of over 400 kilometres* and the possibility to use DC charging stations with a capacity of 150 kW to charge its battery, the first all-electric SAV is ideally suitable for day-to-day use and long-distance travel. The BMW iX3 will be the first model produced for the entire global market by the BMW Brilliance Automotive Joint Venture at the Chinese production location in Shenyang.

The BMW i4 delivers locally emission-free driving pleasure combined with outstanding sportiness. The four-door coupe positioned in the premium midrange segment combines a dynamic design with inspiring performance and a high level of ride comfort. Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology featured by the BMW i4 facilitates a range of over 600 kilometres*. Moreover, the electric motor’s spontaneous power development can be utilised above all to achieve a dynamic driving experience. The BMW i4 sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 4 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 200 km/h. The BMW i4 will be produced at the BMW Munich plant starting 2021.

With the proportions and dimensions of a luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, a fifth-generation electric drive unit and systems for highly automated driving, the BMW iNEXT embodies the future of driving pleasure in a particularly comprehensive way. As the BMW Group’s future modular construction system, it combines the latest innovations in the areas of design, automated driving, connectivity, electrification and services (D+ACES) defined by the NUMBER ONE > NEXT corporate strategy. BMW eDrive ensures a range exceeding 600 kilometres*. Furthermore, the car is equipped with the latest connectivity features and designed for Level 3 automated driving. The BMW Group’s new technology flagship will be produced at the BMW Dingolfing plant as from 2021.

All figures relating to driving performance, consumption, emissions and range are provisional.

The details marked * have already been calculated based on the new WLTP test cycle.

For further details on official consumption figures, official specific CO2 emissions and power consumption of new cars, please refer to the “Manual on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and power consumption of new cars” available free of charge at all sales outlets, from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT), Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfilthen-Scharnhausen and at https://www.dat.de/co2/.

