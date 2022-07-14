Electrify your getaway with Nissan’s Electric Travel Guide

Nissan launches new digital travel series to promote sustainable travel, beginning with the Swedish capital, Stockholm, experienced in an all-new way

PARIS, France – Nissan is launching a new tool to help global travellers enjoy more sustainable holidays: the Electric Travel Guide.

Launched as the all-new, zero-emissions Nissan Ariya arrives on European roads, as the perfect companion for an electrified break – the Travel Guide is now available for Stockholm, the first city to be covered in the ongoing series.

After pandemic-imposed isolation over the past two years, travel is on the rise once again, except this time there are new priorities. Sustainability is in, with at least four out of five (83%1) global travellers considering sustainable travel to be vital. Three in five (61%1) also say the pandemic has encouraged them to travel more consciously in the future.

One effective way to do that is to fly less – and drive electric. Enter Nissan’s Electric Travel Guide. Designed to help travellers make truly conscious choices, the series will present a travel ecosystem that curates a novel mix of culture and cuisine, connecting must-see spots along the most picturesque routes.

“To deliver true net-zero mobility, at Nissan we have committed to look beyond our vehicles,” said Friederike Kienitz, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nissan AMIEO. “That’s why we launched our new Electric Travel Guide: a series of digital guides to empower journeys and help make amazing, sustainable travel experiences accessible, from the places you visit to the way you get around town. At Nissan we recognise that the whole EV ecosystem – across 360 degrees – has to be part of a circular, net zero economy to build towards a more sustainable future for all.”

With its pioneering efforts in urban sustainability, superb cultural attractions and high rates of electric vehicle adoption, Stockholm was a natural fit to start the series. The city’s ambitious drive to become fossil-free and climate-positive by 2040 also aligns with Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

With this edition of the Electric Travel Guide, users can chart an expansive journey – discovering an authentic Japanese bath-house experience at the Yasuragi; enjoying farm-to-fork dining at Rosendals Garden; or embarking to one of 30,000 islands in the Stockholm archipelago. The guide has much more beyond that.

The new Ariya’s smooth, sustainable ride complements the trip. With three drivetrain options – Ariya 2WD 63kWh, 2WD 87kWh and 87kWh e-4ORCE AWD – the Ariya can provide up to 533km range, helping the carbon-conscious traveller reach their destination in style. It also features the most spacious interiors in its segment, providing ample room for families and friends – and all their possessions.

“We’ve reimagined the Ariya to help drivers meet their own desire for more conscious lifestyle choices,” said Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy & Pricing at Nissan AMIEO. “And, with the Electric Travel Guide, we’re creating an experience that reminds all of us that sustainable travel goes way beyond the transport we use – from the places we stay to the food we eat, and everything else along the way.”

As part of Nissan’s effort to achieve carbon neutrality across operations and product life cycles by 2050, every all-new Nissan vehicle in key markets will be electrified by the early 2030s.

Nissan’s Electric Travel Guide is an ongoing series with future locations to come.

SOURCE: Nissan