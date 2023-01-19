Electrified MINI models record strongest sales growth since market launch

Newly developed markets in the Asian region demonstrate the growing enthusiasm worldwide for typical MINI driving pleasure

The boom in demand for electrified MINI vehicles continued also in 2022. With a 25.5 percent increase in sales compared to 2021 and 43,744 units sold worldwide, the all-electric MINI Cooper SE (electricity consumption combined: 17.6 – 15.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km), a locally emission-free vehicle, is by far the most popular MINI model.

Purely electric vehicles already account for 15 percent of total global sales and have risen again in Europe with over 27,000 units of the MINI Electric sold in 2022. This means that the MINI Cooper SE already accounts for 22 percent of total sales. Germany, France and the UK in particular recorded strong sales growth for the MINI Electric. The all-electric MINI 3-door recorded the largest share of total sales in Scandinavia, at 45 percent.

In 2022, MINI further expanded its global offering for locally emission-free premium mobility with the sales launch of the all-electric MINI Cooper SE in Korea and Taiwan. In addition, the all-electric MINI models are also becoming increasingly popular in Hong Kong, where they already account for 43.3 percent of sales in 2022. These developments are evidence of the continued strong interest of the global MINI community in locally emission-free electric mobility.

“The continued success of MINI models with electric drive confirms the brand’s path to an all-electric future. With a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint, MINI is attracting more and more customers worldwide who enjoy the electrified go-kart feeling,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

Focus on new markets and target groups successful.

Strategic development with a focus on new markets and target groups is bringing strong growth for MINI in 2022. Sales in Japan, for example, were 7 percent higher than the previous year, with 19,530 units sold. The MINI Convertible achieved a strong sales increase of 38 percent in China, with 1,215 units sold. In addition, the markets in India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and New Zealand also saw strong growth, ending 2022 with the highest sales figures to date.

MINI is also demonstrating BIG LOVE for the Planet and expanding its social commitment worldwide. In Taiwan, for example, MINI fans were inspired to participate in extensive beach clean-ups. In the campaign, 333 MINI drivers collected nearly a ton of trash from beaches. In the United Kingdom MINI, together with its dealers and the MINI community, donated over 680,000 euros to charitable organizations in the UK last year under the slogan “we help to spread BIG LOVE”.

John Cooper Works brand with renewed record sales.

For the top performers of the John Cooper Works brand, the past year once again brought record sales. 23,005 models sold worldwide represent an increase of 8.9 percent on the already strong previous year. The highest growth rates were recorded in the American market with 52 percent and the Chinese market with a 42 percent increase in sales. The performance-enhanced MINI models also achieved their highest sales figures to date in Germany, Japan and Korea. MINI John Cooper Works achieved the highest share of sales in Taiwan with 13.6 percent and in China with 11.5 percent.

With a total of 10,372 units sold, the MINI JCW 3-door remains the most popular model among the top sports cars. 4,639 new vehicles were accounted for by the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman (fuel consumption combined: 8.3 – 7.6 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 188 – 173 g/km according to WLTP), 4,220 units to the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 7.4 – 7.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 168 – 161 g/km according to WLTP) and 3,750 units sold to the MINI John Cooper Works Clubman (fuel consumption combined: 7.9 – 7.4 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 180 – 168 g/km according to WLTP).

Highest market share to date for MINI in the UK.

With 46,757 units sold and a 2.84 percent market share, the UK remains the most important sales market for MINI in 2022. Here, the all-electric MINI models showed the strongest performance to date with 7,500 new registrations and 11 percent sales growth. Germany remains the second-largest market for MINI with 40,251 units sold, followed by the USA (29,504 units) and China (28,746 units). In Europe, the markets in Austria (+ 7.6 percent), Italy (+ 1.7 percent) and France (+ 1.0 percent) also recorded growth.

