Electrical variability: Volkswagen starts pre-sales of the new ID.7 Tourer

The first all-electric estate car from Volkswagen can now be configured in Germany at prices starting at 54,795 euros

Volkswagen is driving forward its major product offensive in the mid-sized class with pre-sales of the new ID.7 Tourer. Following the new ID.7 fastback saloon, new Passat and new Tiguan, the first all-electric Volkswagen estate-car is already the fourth new mid-sized model in just a few months. The business and leisure all-rounder can now be configured and ordered at prices starting at 54,795 euros. As one of just a few manufacturers, Volkswagen is present on the European market with three estate models in the important upper mid-sized class: the sporty Arteon Shooting Brake, the completely newly developed Passat Variant and the ID.7 Tourer. With this model range, Volkswagen offers all relevant drive types in the mid-sized class and thus a particularly large choice for customers.

Range of up to 607 km. The ID.7 Tourer was designed specifically for the European market. At the start of pre-sales, the electric Volkswagen can be configured as the ID.7 Tourer Pro with a 210 kW (286 PS) electric drive and a battery with an energy content of 77 kWh (net). The WLTP range is up to 607 km. The ID.7 Tourer Pro has a top speed of up to 180 km/h and can take new energy on board with a capacity up to 175 kW at DC quick-charging stations. With this power, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in about 28 minutes.

Maximum use of space. With a load capacity of up to 1,714 litres, the new ID.7 Tourer is one of the most spacious electric cars on the market. Even with five people on board, a luggage compartment volume of up to 605 litres is available (rear bench seat backrest in cargo position). As the large wheelbase of 2,971 mm almost completely benefits the interior, the overall length of the ID.7 Tourer of 4,961 mm means there is above-average legroom in the rear.

Extensive standard equipment. The base price of 54,795 euros includes a two-zone automatic air conditioner with intelligent vents, the infotainment system with touchscreen in tablet format (diagonal: 38 cm, 15 inches) including App-Connect Wireless for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an augmented reality head-up display, the IDA voice assistant, mobile phone interface, four USB-C interfaces, background lighting (10 colours), anti-theft alarm, seat heating in the front, luggage compartment partition net, LED headlights and LED tail light clusters, electrically folding exterior mirrors, surround lighting including logo projection via exterior mirror housings and illuminated door handle recesses, the keyless locking and starting system Keyless Access, rain sensor, black roof rails (75 kg roof load) and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Assist systems on board as standard. All versions of the ID.7 Tourer are equipped with assist systems such as the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) including Lane Assist (lane keeping system), Side Assist (lane change system), the Car2X hazard warning system, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Rear View (rear view camera system) and Light Assist (main-beam control).

Simple individualisation by means of equipment packages. The ID.7 Tourer can be customised in just a few steps by means of optional equipment packages.

An example is the : this combines features such as a three-zone automatic air conditioner (Air Care Climatronic), navigation system, inductive charging interface for smartphones and windscreen heating.

The Assist System package additionally includes Connected Travel Assist (assisted driving) and innovative systems for assisted parking.

The Interior package Plus includes, among other things, 30-colour background lighting, electrically adjustable ergoActive comfort seats in the front (with massage programmes and active air conditioning), seat centre panels in ArtVelours Eco microfleece in the front and on the outer rear seats, as well as a Harman Kardon sound system with a total output of 700 watts.

The Exterior package Plus with Smart Glass offers a large panoramic sunroof as an innovative detail. The glass layers of this smart glass can be electronically switched between opaque or clear. Among other things, this package also includes DCC adaptive chassis control, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, Dynamic Light Assist (main-beam control) and LED tail light clusters with dynamic turn signals. Optionally illuminated Volkswagen badges on the front and rear round off the appearance of the ID.7 Tourer.

New Wellness In-Car App. The Wellness In-Car App is also completely new. This allows synchronised adjustment of various vehicle functions by means of three preconfigured programmes (Fresh Up, Calm Down and Power Break) to enhance well-being on board. Depending on the vehicle equipment, the app accesses the background lighting, sound, air conditioning, Smart Glass function, seat heating, automatic seat air conditioning and seat massage function.

State-of-the-art Volkswagen plant in Germany. The ID.7 Tourer and the ID.7 fastback saloon are produced at the Volkswagen plant in Emden in the north of Germany.

SOURCE: Volkswagen