Power2Drive: Webasto presents networked wallboxes and initial concept for bidirectional charging

Under the motto “We are the heartbeat of E-Mobility”, Webasto, systems partner for electromobility, is exhibiting new wallboxes for public spaces together with system solutions for the electrification of commercial vehicles.

Webasto is exhibiting the latest developments in its charging solutions for private and commercial applications at Power2Drive in Munich (Hall B6, Booth 640) from June 14 to 16. These include a new variant of the Webasto Unite wallbox, which conforms to both the Measurement Instruments Directive (MID) and German calibration regulations. It features a 4G mobile connection, thereby allowing an even more flexible choice of location in public spaces. With a new wallbox generation, the automotive supplier is offering an initial response to ISO 15118, which includes convenience functions such as “Plug and Charge” and will define the future of bidirectional charging in its various facets. Visitors to the booth will also be able to learn about the digital services and battery, thermo and heating systems for electric and hybrid vehicles from Webasto.

Mobile networking and precise billing

Webasto is adding a wallbox with 4G modem to its Unite product variants that conform to the MID and to the calibration regulations. This offers greater flexibility for installation in public spaces and enables access to digital services even in remote areas. The Webasto Unite achieves a charging capacity of up to 22 kilowatts (kW) and is suitable for both stand-alone and cluster operation thanks its to integrated load management feature. Easy integration into energy management systems and DC residual current protection make the Webasto Unite a modern all-rounder for fleet operators. The wallbox can also be used in semi-public spaces. Thanks to the new ERP add-on for the Webasto ChargeConnect software, corporate customers now also benefit from simplified billing of charging sessions in the company parking lot. Allocating charging stations at the workplace has become more transparent, thanks to the new reservation feature which is now available for corporate customers too.

First AC wallbox for bidirectional charging

The latest functions for charging solutions are specified in ISO 15118. The standard forms the basis for new convenience functions and different forms of bidirectional charging. The first version of the new AC wallbox generation allows Webasto to meet the requirements of the new guideline, as trade fair visitors will discover.

“ISO 15118 combines many functions and technical aspects that not only concern passenger transport and corresponding convenience functions in EVs. It also builds a prospective bridge between the automotive industry and energy suppliers, who will enter into deeper collaboration as a result of the new technical opportunities,” explains Michael Bauer, Executive Vice President Charging Solutions at Webasto. Bidirectional charging will provide the future backbone for power grids once EVs are incorporated into the grid infrastructure, allowing them to buffer grid fluctuations. At Webasto, we want to be among the first to reflect these trending topics in our product portfolio.”

The innovative AC wallbox from Webasto is suitable for installation in public spaces thanks to its conformity with the MID and calibration regulations. It is also fully networked via WiFi, LAN and mobile communications (4G/GSM) and has a charging capacity of up to 22 kW. A clear OLED display on the front panel provides information about the charging process. The wallbox is digitally managed using the Webasto ChargeConnect backend via app or portal. Functions such as local load management, easy integration into energy management systems, and over-the-air updates equip the new model for the charging and grid infrastructure requirements of tomorrow. The AC wallbox will be launched in 2024.

Testing unit puts traction batteries through their paces

For the first time in Europe, Webasto will showcase its Power Processing Products (P3) for analyzing the quality of traction batteries. The P3 range is already established in the USA. The products of the P3 range are available in different performance levels. They systematically charge or discharge batteries and check whether they meet defined specifications. The bidirectional charging mechanism operates with an efficiency of between 93 and 99 percent, which means that hardly any electrical energy is lost during the tests. With its battery testing systems, Webasto is addressing specialist users in the field of research and development, together with battery manufacturers who want to validate the quality of their power storage systems before commencing series production or deliveries.

All-round electrification and ideal temperature control

At Power2Drive, Webasto will also be providing information on the new Master 480 modular quick charging solution which the automotive supplier manufactures on behalf of Charge-V, as well as on the proven components for the electrification of special vehicles. These include the scalable standard battery system for commercial vehicles with a capacity of 35 kW, expandable to up to 630 kW total capacity in an 800-volt application. The plug-and-play eBTM thermal management system – which keeps up to six batteries with a total capacity of 210 kW constantly in the ideal temperature range for optimum performance regardless of external climatic conditions – rounds off the presence of Webasto at the trade fair.

SOURCE: Webasto