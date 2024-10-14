Electric micromobility leader for 4 years in a row, Citroën reinvents the Ami with new design and Buggy Vision

Original, playful, cheeky and – above all – practical, Citroën's Ami couldn't miss the opportunity to celebrate 4 years on the market at the Paris Motor Show 2024

Citroën’s Ami celebrates its 4th birthday this year. The Ami was a surprise at its launch in 2020, provoking astonishment and curiosity. It has become a genuine social phenomenon, attracting more than 65,000 customers and shaking up the urban and – above all – suburban automotive landscapes. The Ami has reinvented the world of quadricycles by making a flexible electric mobility solution accessible – in the form of a quirky object with innovative architecture, where symmetry plays an essential role in the design. The Ami has changed the lives of many households by bringing freedom, independence and ease to everyday life, thanks to its many qualities: affordable and innovative, usable in some countries from the age of 14, no driving licence required, safe, protected from the elements, able to accommodate 2 people, easy to handle and capable of speeds of up to 45 km/h, with a range of 75 km largely compatible with micro-mobility needs, and rechargeable from a standard socket.

Ami is celebrating at the Paris Motor Show with two world premieres: the first is a preview of the next generation Ami, which will go on sale in 2025. The expression of its front end has changed, while retaining its sleek yet mischievous style. It gives a nod to its illustrious predecessor the 2 CV, by adopting similar striations on its wings to mark out the bodywork. This new version validates the new Night Sépia livery that appeared last April. On the basis of this version, the designers had fun imagining a new edition of the model’s adventurous variant in the shape of the Ami Buggy Vision concept, a fluid take on a model that is characterful, fun and dedicated to nautical leisure activities. Joyful, festive and inspiring, the Ami doesn’t stop there: it is also on display in a tower that brings together various emblematic versions (Ami Peps, Ami for All, Ami Rose Festival). A beacon visible from afar, it’s a real invitation to come and celebrate on the Citroën stand.

1. The All-New Ami revealed in Paris

An atypical object that has shaken up the automotive landscape over the past 4 years, the Ami has established a status that breaks with traditional codes and is closer to the world of comic strips. It will evolve in the first half of 2025 in a new version that will make its world premiere in Paris. Its size remains identical to the current model. The new Ami will have a new front and rear fascia to give it a more personalised appearance and make it more identifiable as a companion, a friend. It has a new face, a face that is both friendly and more mature, thanks to sharper lines.

The headlamps, encircled by a black design resembling eyelids, are raised at the base of the windscreen to give a new, more expressive look. Positioned high up, they provide new balance and a new reading of the front end for a model that looks further ahead. These two lights are linked by a new capsule embossed in the mould in the form of a broad smile, reinforcing Ami’s jovial and benevolent side.

Ami’s front end is simpler and tauter. Under the windscreen, a sloping section housing the capsule displays the Brand’s new logo and leads to a vertical area. The new logo is positioned at an angle, as if addressed to passers-by. Compared to the previous generation, the lower part of the bumper is less rounded and has a stronger, more sculpted style. The surface transitions are more pronounced, with sharper edges and closed shapes. In front of the wheels, they form cubes reminiscent of Lego pieces. These elements reinforce the wide feel of an Ami that is better positioned on the road and contribute to its playful character. They act as protective bumpers at the 4 corners of the vehicle.

Symmetry remains a fundamental element of the Ami’s design. It contributes to the car’s original character and helps to minimise costs by reducing investment. The inclined plane under the windscreen is repeated under the rear window. It adds dynamism to the Ami’s silhouette by giving the impression of pushing the mass forward. This symmetry is echoed in the doors and wings. The wings also feature a nod to the illustrious 2CV, with striations moulded into the shape of the front right wing and rear left wing (see symmetry). This motif references the slots in the front wings of the iconic car from 1948. Although 77 years will separate these two Citroëns in 2025, the Ami is a legitimate descendant of the 2CV: like the latter, it aims for simplicity and ease of use for all.

The notion of closed shapes mentioned at the front is echoed in a number of graphic signatures on the side of the Ami. The wheel trims, for example, feature a checkerboard pattern of squares with round corners, while the rear quarter panel features a sticker. These shapes are very contemporary, can be found in new technology and the world of art. They cement the Ami’s appeal to the younger generation.

2. World premiere for the Ami Buggy Vision concept

Original and expressive, the Ami is a fantastic playground that has always inspired designers. The All-New version of the Ami is a natural invitation to leisure and relaxation. The All-New Ami is showcased on the stand with the Ami Buggy Vision, a completely free styling exercise. With no doors and a sunroof open to the 4 winds, the designers reworked this body-built edition of the Ami on the theme of kite surfing. The result is a practical, functional cruiser that’s the ideal companion for going to the beach and enjoying some great surfing sessions. Fun, simple and 100% electric, it’s perfectly suited to outdoor activities in the heart of nature.

An invitation to unlimited outdoor fun, My Ami Buggy Vision captures the spirit of a beautiful summer evening that stretches into the night, with its distinct midnight blue body colour. Both elegant and imbued with a raw organic spirit, this hue lends considerable confidence and strength to the concept. The white roof adds a touch of refinement and lightness that doesn’t detract from its adventurous character. This white colour is also found in the border that encircles the black decoration on the front fascia. This section reinforces the smile and mischievous expression on the Ami’s face, while highlighting the brand logo, which is also white. Symmetry being one of the Ami’s basic principles, this design is also found at the rear.

Its adventurous side is amplified by specific tyres, set wide apart to stabilise the vehicle. They give a racy feel to a playful, cheeky vehicle that puffs its chest out while remaining a weekend adventurer. The tyres are heavily notched for improved grip and feature a white Citroën logo cabochon in the centre, giving strong character to the concept. The outdoor spirit is further enhanced by the wheel arch protectors, which are tinted black to suggest robustness and protection. They are underlined by white stickers on the vehicle’s wings, in geometric shapes that offer an energetic combination of round and tauter motifs. This design is directly inspired by the wheel arches of the Oli concept.

The Ami Buggy Vision takes the striations on its wings from the All-New Ami, a reference to the 2CV, – like the upward pivoting windows. This nod to history is also reflected in the round yellow headlamps, thanks to a special glass used for this concept. And because the adventure lasts through to the end of the night, the Ami Buggy Vision is fitted with an LED bar on the cap above the windscreen.

In a clever move, the Ami Buggy Vision incorporates a hook on the doors providing access to the vehicle, so that each can be fitted with a Kite Surf board. In keeping with the company’s commitment to developing intelligent parts that are easy to industrialise, this bracket is made from folded sheet metal. It is easy to fit over the door, and tensioners hold the board in place. Citroën is inscribed on it without adding any material, simply by cutting out the sheet metal. While size is kept under control, there’s no problem of space, so you can turn your leisure time into a moment of sharing for two. The styling team has also worked on a special luggage compartment to store the kite sail, and has decorated a kite surf board specifically for this purpose.

On board, the two occupants will enjoy enhanced comfort thanks to the new seat cushions, featuring the quilted look and comfort of Citroën Advanced Comfort ® seats. They feature the Infrared orange-red colour already seen on the seats of the Oli concept. This colour, which is also used on the dashboard, stands out particularly well against the midnight blue of the exterior. On the dashboard, the words ‘Like No One’ have been reworked in an aquatic style, marking the distinctive character of the Ami Buggy Vision.

3. The Ami Tower

Nearly 6 metres high, the Ami Tower will showcase 3 characterful versions of the Ami. Positioned in the corner at the entrance to the Citroën stand, it is a landmark that will invite visitors to come and discover the models on display. It symbolises the diversity of a multi-faceted model, capable of meeting a wide range of needs.

The models on display in the Ami Tower are :

My Ami for All: an initiative to give mobility back to people with disabilities. This adapted version is aimed at people with reduced mobility who have lost the use of one or both of their lower limbs, and incorporates functional mechanical adaptations that allow them to access the vehicle, stow their wheelchair, and drive with ease. In this way, it restores autonomy and freedom to those who have lost it through a compact, affordable, licence-free, easy-to-drive electric mobility solution in which they can stow their wheelchair.

My Ami Rose Festival: designed as part of the collaboration with the famous duo BigFlo and Oli, this version of Ami has been specially decorated to take part in the Rose Festival. The Rose Festival was born in 2022 out of Bigflo and Oli’s desire to create an innovative, multi-faceted cultural festival with a long-term presence in Toulouse. The Rose Festival also has a strong associative component, thanks to the creation of the Rose Association, which has three main missions: the artistic development of young talent, cultural mediation with school projects, and access to culture for the disadvantaged. This social commitment fits in well with the values that Citroën seeks to promote with the Citroën Ami.

My Ami Peps: a dynamic version of Ami that validates the new Night Sepia colour. With a mischievous play on the look of a sporty little car ready to weave its way through traffic, it features dedicated stickers, a rear spoiler, and wheel trims in a floral design with white decoration. These high-contrast design elements are complemented by bright colours like the energetic Infrared red and a vibrant yellow. Inside My Ami Peps, users will find a full range of standard equipment to make everyday life easier, including functional accessories such as a smartphone clip, door nets with an orange strip, a central partition net, a yellow bag hook and three orange storage bins. For infotainment, it offers the ‘My Ami Play’ interface, which turns your smartphone into a dashboard with quick access to navigation, music, radio or phone calls. All these functions are controlled remotely by the Citroën Switch button on the steering wheel, so you can keep your eyes on the road and drive in complete peace of mind and safety.

SOURCE: Stellantis