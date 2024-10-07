Electric car drivers to power up at InstaVolt with 100% green electricity from Octopus Energy

InstaVolt’s 1,700+ ultra-rapid electric car chargers now run on clean electricity

The UK’s largest ultra-rapid electric car charging operator, InstaVolt, is now being supplied with 100% green electricity through Octopus Energy for Business.

Electric car drivers will be able to keep their batteries brimming with the power of the sun and wind when powering up at InstaVolt’s 1,700+ chargers across the UK.

Octopus supplies around a fifth of the electricity on Britain’s public charging network already – and this deal makes InstaVolt Octopus’ largest charge point operator customer.

As part of this, InstaVolt will take part in Octopus’ groundbreaking ‘Plunge Pricing’ scheme. This innovation by Octopus’ electric car charging platform Electroverse enables drivers to get cheaper public charging at times when green energy’s abundant.

InstaVolt joined Octopus Electroverse’s revolutionary ‘one card, one app’ model last year. Electroverse is now Europe’s largest consumer electric vehicle (EV) charging platform, where drivers can plug into 850,000 chargers from 950 brands in 40 countries.

InstaVolt’s chargers can be found at over 800 locations nationwide in the UK including at popular locations where drivers stop, like at Costa Coffee, McDonald’s, Co-op and Bannatyne Gyms. The company recently expanded into Iceland, and will launch in Spain, Portugal and Ireland soon.

Their best-in-class reliable chargers can power up an average EV from 20% to 80% in the time it takes to have a coffee break, around 15-20 minutes.

This comes as Octopus hits the road for the ‘Octobahn’ – its epic London to Berlin EV road trip, with EV-loving customers and influencers charging up on the way using Electroverse. The journey will wrap up at the WIRED Energy Tech Summit Thursday 10 October in Berlin.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy for Business, said: “Powering InstaVolt’s ultra-rapid chargers with 100% green electricity means drivers can top up with the power of the sunshine and breeze. It’s brilliant to be expanding our partnership after InstaVolt joined Electroverse last year. With our ‘Plunge Pricing’ innovation, when green energy is abundant and prices drop, InstaVolt customers can charge up at these times and save money too.”

Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “InstaVolt is excited to strengthen our ongoing partnership with Octopus Energy. By powering our chargers with Octopus’ green energy, we can further deliver on our promise to provide 100% renewable energy across our charging network. This means our customers can charge their vehicles knowing they’re using the cleanest energy available. Additionally, this collaboration allows us to participate in Octopus’ ‘Plunge Pricing’ events, offering our customers lower charging costs when green energy is abundant, benefiting both their wallets and their consciences.”

