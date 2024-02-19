Electric all-rounder of a new era: world premiere of the ID.7 Tourer from Volkswagen

Large estate car: with the ID.7 Tourer, one of the first electric estate cars in the upper mid-sized class makes its debut in Europe

The ID.7 is the flagship among electric Volkswagen models – a progressive fastback saloon with a long range. Volkswagen is now expanding the ID.7 portfolio in Europe with an estate car: the all-new ID.7 Tourer. It is one of the first all-electric estate cars in the upper mid-sized class. Volkswagen is also represented in this class with the new Passat Variant. Both product lines complement each other and together cover all relevant drive types – from highly efficient petrol and diesel engines to plug-in hybrids with a predicted electric range of more than 100 kilometres (WLTP) and all-electric vehicles. The new ID.7 Tourer combines the emissions advantages of electric mobility with long WLTP ranges (up to 685 km), a high-quality cockpit landscape, outstanding travel comfort and superior spaciousness – making it an ideal business car. Europe-wide presales are scheduled to start in the first quarter of this year.

Strong upper mid-sized class. Imelda Labbé, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management, responsible for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, says: “The new ID.7 Tourer is a perfect estate model, especially for families and long-distance drivers. With plenty of space and a high level of comfort, it impresses fully electrically with long ranges!” The ID.7 Tourer will be produced together with the ID.7 fastback saloon and the ID.4 SUV at the electric mobility plant in Emden, Germany.

Up to 685 km WLTP range. The new ID.7 Tourer is equipped with the latest-generation electric drive system. Volkswagen will offer two different battery sizes for the ID.7 Tourer. Depending on the battery energy content, the electric touring car is expected to achieve WLTP ranges of up to 685 km. The largest battery is designed for a maximum charging capacity of up to 200 kW at DC quick-charging stations. At this power level, the battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in significantly less than 30 minutes.

AR head-up display as standard. The new ID.7 Tourer will be launched with innovative technological features, including an augmented-reality (AR) head-up display equipped as standard. This projects information relevant to the journey into the driver’s field of vision, so their eyes can stay focused on the road. At the same time, the AR head-up display changes the cockpit architecture because it allows classic instruments to become compact.

New Wellness In-Car app. In the new ID.7 Tourer Volkswagen is implementing premium-class comfort. This is made possible with details such as vents that are automatically operated by small control motors, and ergoActive seats with a new pressure-point massage function and automatic air conditioning. Another innovation on board is the panoramic sunroof with smart glass – here, the glass layers can be electronically switched to be either opaque or clear. The Wellness In-Car app is also completely new. This allows various vehicle functions to be adjusted by means of three preconfigured programmes (Fresh Up, Calm Down and Power Break) which can help to enhance wellbeing during the journey or breaks. Depending on the vehicle equipment, the app accesses the background lighting, sound, air conditioning, smart glass function, seat air conditioning and seat massage as well as the ID.LIGHT and the infotainment screen.

