EKPO to unveil the NM20 – its most powerful fuel cell stack module yet – at IAA Transportation

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies is focusing its business on hydrogen mobility in the commercial vehicle segment

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO), a leading full-service supplier of PEMFC stack modules and stack components, is focusing its business on hydrogen mobility in the commercial vehicle segment. Adopting the tagline “Peak performance, zero emissions,” the company will be showcasing its forward-looking performance spectrum and its extensive expertise in industrialization at IAA Transportation 2024. The world’s leading trade show for logistics, commercial vehicles, and the transportation sector is being held in Hanover from September 17 to 22, 2024.

One of the highlights at EKPO’s booth will undoubtedly be the latest addition to its stack portfolio, the NM20 stack module. Delivering up to 400 kW, it is EKPO’s most powerful model yet and has been designed particularly with heavy-duty applications in mind. The new stack offers a high level of efficiency, reduced hydrogen consumption, the ability to work at higher temperatures, and a long service life – all thanks to its high power density, which has been increased by more than 50% compared to the previous generations, one of EKPO’s hallmarks. Another highlight is the integrated media module, which provides all the necessary interfaces and makes the integration into customer systems

and vehicles easier.

The development and commercialization of the NM20 is being supported by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport and the Ministry of the Environment, Climate Protection and the Energy Sector of the state of Baden-Württemberg as part of “Hy2Tech,” the first wave of the IPCEI Hydrogen program. EKPO’s Chief Commercial Officer Dr. Stefan Dwenger explains: “The NM20 is currently in the prototyping phase, meaning that it will start being delivered to customers toward the end of 2024. We’re already in control of the entire process chain and have access to a highly automated, cost-effective manufacturing operation in line with automotive standards thanks to our existing products.” The NM20 will make its public debut at a press conference at EKPO’s booth (Hall 12, Booth C36) at 1:50 p.m. on Monday, September 16.

On board zepp.solutions B.V.’s “Europa” truck

Visitors to EKPO’s booth at the trade show will also be able to see “Europa,” the fuel-cell-powered next-generation truck that was developed by the Dutch system integrator zepp.solutions B.V. The 350-bar model, which provides a 700 km range and can haul a standard trailer without any length restrictions, will be on the market before the end of the year. “Europa” also features an EKPO NM12-twin stack platform with 598 cells, which was developed for applications requiring more than150 kW of power – primarily for heavy-duty applications, but also for a wider range of potential uses such as off-highway vehicles as well as rail, marine, and stationary solutions.

The EKPO product range encompasses customizations alongside its standard solutions. Besides stack components such as metallic bipolar plates, these also include four stack platforms – the NM5-evo, NM12-single, NM12-twin, and NM20 – with which EKPO covers a power spectrum of 15 kW to 400 kW. All of them are convincing thanks to their compact design, high power density, robustness, and high efficiency.

IAA Transportation 2024 will be all about sustainable solutions on the path to making the transportation and logistics industry carbon neutral. EKPO is actively involved in this transformation process and is making a key contribution to zero-emission mobility with its innovative fuel cell technology.

