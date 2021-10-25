Eighth ŠKODA Student Car takes shape

This year, 25 Vocational School students are developing a rally version of the ŠKODA KAMIQ city SUV

The eighth ŠKODA Student Car is taking shape. After experiencing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 25 apprentices from the ŠKODA Vocational School have now started work on their project to build a rally version of the ŠKODA KAMIQ. During a visit to the ŠKODA Design department, the apprentices created the first sketches of their very own dream car, which they will develop and build themselves – from their initial ideas to the finished vehicle. This is the first time that the ŠKODA Academy project will be collaborating with ŠKODA Motorsport. Another first this year is for the ŠKODA KAMIQ, which will be making its debut as a Student Car.

Altogether, 25 apprentices from the ŠKODA Vocational School are taking part in this year’s ŠKODA Student Car project, which is celebrating two premieres in its eighth run. After deciding to build a rally version of the ŠKODA KAMIQ, the students are now collaborating with ŠKODA Motorsport for the first time in the history of the Student Car project. Another first is the choice of the compact city SUV KAMIQ as the basis for this year’s concept car. In keeping with tradition, the young talents will receive support from engineers and experienced employees from the Technical Development, Design and Production departments at ŠKODA’s headquarters in Mladá Boleslav.

In the ŠKODA Design department, the vocational students started off by producing the first drafts and sketches of their dream car with great enthusiasm and creativity. They were supported in this by Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design, and his team. “The rally version of the KAMIQ posed unique challenges for the apprentices’ creativity. They put a lot of great ideas on paper and into the project,” Stefani emphasised.

Jiří Hadaščok, Exterior Design Coordinator at ŠKODA AUTO gave the vocational students valuable tips, as did his colleagues: “The students have done an excellent job. The designs reflect their creativity and great passion for the project,” he says. Apprentice Adéla Nešněrová is also excited, “Our visit to ŠKODA Design was great; we got valuable advice from the experienced designers, plus our dream car is really coming together thanks to their support.”

The vocational students produced exterior and interior sketches of the next ŠKODA Student Car. The design depicts a vehicle with a distinct racing character, with experts from ŠKODA Motorsport also supporting the apprentices in its development. This first-ever collaboration as part of the Student Car project marks the 120th anniversary of ŠKODA Motorsport and pays homage to the Czech brand’s many racing successes.

SOURCE: ŠKODA