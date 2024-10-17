EcoVadis: In terms of sustainability Mahle ranks among the best automotive suppliers

Mahle improves its overall score in the EcoVadis sustainability ratings

EcoVadis, the leading independent provider of company sustainability ratings, has published a new assessment on the sustainability performance of MAHLE. In it, EcoVadis certifies the technology group’s further progress: MAHLE has continued to progress and is now among the top 5 percent of automotive suppliers rated by EcoVadis. Compared to the previous year’s rating, MAHLE was able to improve its performance in the areas of labor and human rights as well as ethics. The technology group remained stable at a high level in the environment and sustainable procurement categories. “As a foundation-owned company, we have a special responsibility to our employees, society and the environment. This is firmly anchored in our MAHLE 2030+ Group strategy and has measurable targets,” said Georg Dietz, Member of the Management Board. “I am delighted that our measures are objectively assessed by an independent body and classified as effective.”

MAHLE has steadily improved its EcoVadis rating over the past few years. “Compared to companies in our sector, we rank above average in all categories. This further motivates us to consistently implement further activities to the benefit of our employees and the environment. In doing so, we’re also living up to the expectations of our stakeholders, and especially our customers,” added Kathrin Apel, Global Head of Sustainability, Health, Occupational Safety and Environmental Management at MAHLE.

Measures that have contributed to improving the EcoVadis rating of MAHLE include the expansion of its internal code of conduct on ethical corporate governance, the adoption of the declaration of principles on social responsibility in the MAHLE Group as well as the implementation of training on the subject of human rights. Recognition of the MAHLE climate targets by the Science Based Targets Initiative was also rated very positively by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis independently assesses the environmentally friendly, social and ethical performance of more than 130,000 companies of all sizes in 220 industry categories and 180 countries. The ratings created serve as a basis for the companies to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business practices and their trading partners.

SOURCE: Mahle