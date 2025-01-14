Eaton expands aftermarket portfolio to include Endurant automated manual transmission parts

Intelligent power management company Eaton announced today that its Mobility Group is now offering aftermarket Endurant automated manual transmission (AMT) parts

Intelligent power management company Eaton announced today that its Mobility Group is now offering aftermarket Endurant automated manual transmission (AMT) parts. This new offering expands the existing AMT portfolio of products for Daimler DT12® and Volvo I-Shift transmissions and provides a one-stop shop for all makes of manual and AMT transmissions operating in North America.

This expanded offering includes genuine remanufactured units, gears, shafts, kits, electronics and components needed to remanufacture or repair the Endurant HD transmission. Through this launch Eaton will distribute these parts only to independent aftermarket customers. The Eaton Cummins Joint Venture (ECJV) will maintain support for all other distribution channels.

As with its other transmission components, Eaton continues to partner with master distributors Crane Carrier Company and HME Parts to streamline availability for independent rebuilders.

“The share of vehicles with AMTs in North America continues to grow and is poised to become the largest segment of transmission replacements in the industry, with our expanding product portfolio, independent rebuilders can rely on Eaton for all their AMT service needs, backed by our standard aftermarket warranty.” Leandro Girardi, Director, Aftermarket, Eaton’s Mobility Group

Expanding all-makes support for AMTs

In addition to Endurant parts, Eaton’s Mobility Group offers a comprehensive aftermarket portfolio for other popular AMTs, including the Detroit® DT12®, Volvo® I-Shift, and Mack® mDrive™ transmissions. Eaton now supplies more than 450 unique components—gears, seals and bearings—designed to support the growing AMT market.

By providing comprehensive coverage for both Endurant, legacy AMTs, and all-makes AMTs, Eaton strengthens its position as a leading supplier of aftermarket transmission components, meeting the needs of an evolving market.

SOURCE: Eaton