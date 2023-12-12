Duvenbeck electrifies shuttle services at the ZF factory site in Saarbrücken

Five new battery-powered tractor units in service to provide factory supplies

Duvenbeck, the freight forwarding and logistics company, is supporting the ZF Technology Group in its shift to e-mobility. Duvenbeck switched the supplies and disposal services at the ZF factory in Saarbrücken to battery-powered electric trucks at the end of November. Five new tractor units from Volvo’s FH Electric 540 KW series are being used there. They replace the tractor units powered by LNG, which have been operating on this route since 2019.

The ZF Technology Group manufactures automatic gearboxes for cars at its factory in Saarbrücken, which is one of ZF’s largest production sites. The factory is currently being equipped to produce drive systems for purely electric vehicles in future. Duvenbeck has been responsible for part of the just-in-time production supplies within ZF’s internal factory operations for four years.

The five new electric trucks in the Duvenbeck fleet commute between factory 1 and the 4/DVZ external warehouse, which is located 15 kilometres away. The vehicles carry series production gearboxes and building components for onward delivery to ZF’s customers on their journey to the warehouse. They mainly transport empty containers on the journey back to factory 1.

“ZF has set itself ambitious goals as part of our initiative entitled ‘On the Road to Vision Zero’ – a world where vehicles operate without any emissions and without any accidents. The new quintet of emission-free tractor units therefore fits perfectly into our climate strategy,” says Johannes Buchmann, the Head of Freight Network and Purchasing Europe at the ZF Group, explaining the latest development.

“Our latest investment in emission-free electric trucks is a good example of how industry and logistics partners are making progress together in irreversibly transforming technology,” says Bernd Reining, the Head of Vehicle Fleet Manager at Duvenbeck, adding his comments. “And we’ll put exactly this message on display on the tarpaulins of our vehicles so that it’s clearly visible. Vision Zero is a goal that we’re seeking to fulfil in partner-like relations with our customers.”

SOURCE: Duvenbeck