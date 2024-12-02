DS Automobiles reveals the name and interior feel of its next creation

The next creation from DS Automobiles will be called DS N°8

DS N°8: the new generation from DS Automobiles

A couple of weeks before introducing its important upcoming model, DS Automobiles is revealing a new naming strategy. This approach links the names of the existing range and those of the Brand’s future models, while retaining numbers and adopting a bolder rationale with “N°” (number).This strategy is combined with an incrasingly assertive brand presence, with a badge that remains conspicuous at the front and the DS Automobiles signature written out in full at the rear of the car.

The introduction of the “N°” naming convention launches a new generation of models for DS Automobiles, highlighting a significant development.

“N°” is a nod to the French language, as it represents the usual way of writing “number” in French, embodying an elegance and timelessness that transcends languages. It signifies the dawn of a new era. The “°” is designed like a diamond tip, symbolic of elegance and expertise.

The future DS Automobiles range will follow this new naming strategy. The number will correspond to the size and segment of the model.

DS N°8: future flagship of the DS Automobiles range

“8” is a new number for DS Automobiles. Its shape, close to the infinity sign, is associated with balance and serenity, which combine to form a harmonious whole.

To maintain the Brand’s identity, the rear of the car will sport the “N°8” signature supplemented by “DS AUTOMOBILES”. This separated branding ensures a clear division between the Brand and the model, while indicating a progression towards the electric future.

The DS N°8 embodies a new French art of travel

Ahead of seeing DS N°8’s interior in detail, DS Automobiles is revealing the outline of its dashboard. The purity of its boat-inspired design perfectly combines a high level of technology and expertise. This chemistry is testament to the DS Automobiles designers’ skill in the use of material. The door trim envelops the occupants and includes the sound system and lighting in an innovative way. The spectacular lighting enhances the airborne design of the dashboard which appears to be suspended making it feel serene.

SOURCE: DS