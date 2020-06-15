DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 225: New plug-in hybrid powertrain

DS Automobiles is continuing with its electrification strategy. Alongside DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE (100% electric) and DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 (4-wheel drive, 300 horsepower plug-in hybrid), the range is complemented with a new DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 225 model.

Cutting edge technology

Boosted by experience gained in Formula E since 2015 and supported by Jean-Éric Vergne, defending champion with DS TECHEETAH, electrification is continuing to expand into the DS Automobiles range.

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 225 has a 180 horsepower petrol engine (Euro 6.3 emissions standard) with 300Nm of torque, backed up by a 110 horsepower electric motor fitted straight to the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

At start-up only the electric motor is used, enabling zero emissions mode driving up to 135km/h. The driver can then choose hybrid mode which optimises energy use, or sport mode which summons all the available power (225 horsepower and 360Nm combined).

The 13.2kWh battery, located beneath the floor has a range of up to 55km (WLTP standard) or up to 72km (WLTP low speed standard) in electric mode. CO2 emissions are between 31 and 36g/km and fuel consumption is between 1.4 and 1.6 litres/100km (WLTP). At high speed, fuel consumption is between 6.1 and 6.5 litres/100km, according to the test equipment.

The battery is charged while driving thanks to a system that benefits from the developments and experience that DS has acquired in Formula E. An operating reserve enables the battery to continue supplying the electric motor if it’s required. The petrol engine is also used to charge the battery. DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 225 generates electrical energy during deceleration and braking in order to increase its range. Another function, called “E-SAVE” meanwhile enables it to keep enough energy for 100% electric driving over the final 10 or 20 kilometres of a journey, or to have a battery that’s fully charged.

As with other DS Automobiles electric models, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 225 comes with two charging cables (regular mode 2 for occasional charging at a standard plug and 7.4kW mode 3 for charging the battery from 0 to 100% in just 1h45 at a wall box). All this can be controlled through an app or on the 12-inch screen in the middle of the dashboard. It is also possible to program or start pre-warming remotely.

To upgrade drivability, the Advanced Traction Control option is available.

Exceptionally well equipped

As standard, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 225 has damping controlled by DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION. A camera behind the windscreen, as well as four attitude sensors and three accelerometers, analyse the kind of road and conditions (speed, steering wheel angle, braking etc…) to transmit data instantly to a computer which controls each wheel independently. According to this information, it continuously makes the suspension firmer or softer.

Comfort is also enhanced by sound proofing. Already helped by the electric motor’s quietness and by the special lightweight design of the chassis, DS 7 CROSSBACK also benefits from laminated glass as standard, front and rear, in order to limit noise from outside.

DS CONNECTED PILOT Level 2 autonomous driving, DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING, DS NIGHT VISION and DS PARK PILOT are also available and DS ACTIVE LED VISION is standard from PERFORMANCE Line + trim upwards

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 225 is available in BUSINESS and EXECUTIVE specification for companies, as well as SO CHIC, PERFORMANCE Line, PERFORMANCE Line + and GRAND CHIC. The complete range of DS Inspirations is available: BASTILLE, PERFORMANCE Line, PERFORMANCE Line with leather seats, Pearl Grey RIVOLI, Basalt Black RIVOLI, Alezan Brown OPERA and Art Basalt Black OPERA.

As standard, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 225 gets 19” LONDON Diamond Black alloy wheels. 20” wheels are an option.

SOURCE: DS Automobiles