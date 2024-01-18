Dräxlmaier is once again among the outstanding employers

The premium automotive supplier was certified as a top employer for the 16th time in a row

In 2024, the DRÄXLMAIER Group is once again among the outstanding employers. The automotive supplier was certified as a top employer for the 16th time in a row. The very good results from the previous year were improved even further.

Dräxlmaier is particularly impressive in the area of employee development

The Top Employers Institute validates several thousand companies worldwide every year. The institute only honors those who pass a comprehensive certification process. The evaluation is continuously adapted to the latest findings and trends. This year the focus was on employee experience, agile HR and diversity, equity and inclusion. At the end of the certification process, Dräxlmaier received the “Top Employer Germany” award. Within the group of companies certified as “Top Employer Germany” this year, the premium automotive supplier was able to further improve, particularly in the domain people development, where the company achieved an above-average rating. The Dräxlmaier Group achieved a very good score, especially in the areas learning and performance management. It has been committed to further training for employees for many years and offers them comprehensive opportunities for personal development.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, says: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work.”

Continuous development

The Dräxlmaier Group uses the detailed results of the award to continuously refine its processes. “We are particularly proud to be recognized as a Top Employer for the 16th time in a row. The award not only proves Dräxlmaier’s attractiveness as an employer, but also helps us to continuously develop through a detailed comparison with other top employers,” emphasizes Michael Malec, responsible for international human resources management at Dräxlmaier.

Jerzy Bittner, responsible for recruiting in Germany, emphasized that the company was able to further improve compared to the previous year. “All in all, we can say that in this year’s certification we not only succeeded in asserting our previous strengths, but also simultaneously made significant gains in various areas. For example, we were able to further improve our results in the domain people development significantly. This shows once again that we are on the right track with our initiatives and are continually evolving.”

SOURCE: Dräxlmaier