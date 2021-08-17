DRÄXLMAIER: Change within executive board

DRÄXLMAIER CEO Dr. Martin Gall leaves company; Vice Chairman Stefan Brandl adds CEO role to current responsibilities

Dr. Martin Gall, CEO of the DRÄXLMAIER Group, has leaving the company at his own request for personal reasons.

Gall has been with the company for more than 17 years, during which he held various management positions. He was appointed to the board of directors as chief technology officer (CTO) in 2014 and named CEO together with Franz Haslinger in March 2020.

In his role as CTO, Gall played a key role in setting up the technology fields Battery Systems and Electronic Components, and had so a decisive influence on the future development of the company. Among other things, he initiated the highly automated production of battery and interior systems. He was also essentially involved in the success of an innovative broadband antenna technology for air traffic.

Vice Chairman Stefan Brandl has assumed the role of CEO in addition to his current responsibilities and will lead the executive board together with CEO Haslinger. The functional units, Technical Engineering and Finance, will report to Brandl in the future. Dr. Markus Junginger has already succeeded Gall as CTO of the DRÄXLMAIER Group as of July 1, 2021.

“I accept the decision of Dr. Martin Gall to resign for personal reasons with great regret,” said Chairman Fritz Dräxlmaier. “He has driven forward the trend-setting technical development of our company with extraordinary personal commitment and great expertise. I would like to thank Dr. Martin Gall most sincerely for the trustful cooperation and wish him all the best for the future.”

SOURCE: DRÄXLMAIER