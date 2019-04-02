Dr. Ralf Brunken is new director of AutoUni

Dr. Ralf Brunken, formerly CIO at ŠKODA, has taken over as Director of the AutoUni effective April 1. He succeeds Prof. Dr. Mark Gonter, who assumes responsibility for value analysis in the future fields of e-mobility, autonomous driving and connectivity in Procurement at Audi AG.

Volkswagen Board Member for Human Resources, Gunnar Kilian, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ralf Brunken as the new Director of the AutoUni. Thanks to his IT know-how, he will ensure that the AutoUni is well prepared for the future with training in the fields of software and digitalization. At the same time, we would like to thank Dr. Mark Gonter for his service to the AutoUni. “

Dr. Ralf Brunken holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering and joined the Volkswagen Group in 1986, beginning his career in Research and Development. He held various senior management posts in R&D at both Volkswagen and Audi. He was appointed CIO at Volkswagen India Private Limited in 2007. He was CIO at Continental Automotive in Frankfurt from 2009 to 2012. He returned to Volkswagen in 2012, and assumed responsibility for application development in the Volkswagen Group. Prior to his appointment as Director of the AutoUni, Brunken was CIO of ŠKODA.

Prof. Dr. Mark Gonter joined the Volkswagen Group in 1999. Having studies vehicle technologies in Hanover and been awarded a PhD from Dresden, he became Honorary Professor at TU Braunschweig. He began his professional career at Autoliv AG. Having held several senior management positions in Research and Development, he became General Manager at the AutoUni in 2013, and was subsequently appointed Director in 2018. In his new function he assumes responsibility for value analysis in the future fields of e-mobility, autonomous driving and connectivity in Procurement at Audi AG.

SOURCE: Volkswagen