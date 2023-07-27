Dr Andy Palmer joins Everrati as the leading electrification company grows its B2C and B2B global operations

Highly experienced automotive industry executive becomes Board Advisor of rapidly expanding technology company specialising in electrifying iconic vehicles and provision of automotive grade e-powertrains

Everrati Automotive Limited (Everrati™), the leading technology company specialising in the redefining and futureproofing of automotive icons through the integration of cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, today announces Dr Andy Palmer as Board Advisor.

Over a career spanning four decades, Dr Andy Palmer has become one of the automotive industry’s most influential executives, leading transformational change at Aston Martin and Nissan, where he was formerly CEO and COO respectively. He has also been at the forefront of the zero-emission transition, credited with pioneering ground-breaking technologies at Nissan, including the LEAF electric car. Today, he holds multiple Chairman roles at leading EV-focused businesses, including battery makers InoBat and Ionetic, and is CEO of charging infrastructure provider Pod Point.

In his new position as Board Advisor, Dr Andy Palmer will work with Everrati CEO and Founder, Justin Lunny, to further scale the two sides of Everrati’s business: its B2C luxury product range and its B2B provision of cutting-edge e-powertrains for low volume automotive applications.

Globally, Everrati is experiencing surging demand from the luxury sector for its range of electrified icons, particularly across the US and the Middle East, which exemplify the very latest in upcycled, futureproofed bespoke vehicles. At the same time, Everrati’s B2B operations, are also rapidly expanding, the company supporting multiple specialist and luxury low volume manufacturers in the transition from ICE to zero-emission, through the design, development and integration of proprietary electrification technology via its Advanced Technologies division.

In addition, Everrati can also announce it has expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of former automotive finance exec Rhodri Darch, who joins as Managing Director, former Rolls-Royce, BMW and luxury market exec Alex Langhein, who joins as Sales and Marketing Director and former Ford, JLR and Ricardo engineer Tony Fong, who joins as Head of Engineering.

Everrati Founder and CEO, Justin Lunny, comments: “I am delighted to announce Dr Andy Palmer as our new Board Advisor. He is one of the world’s leading automotive industry players, an expert engineer who has played transformational roles and been at the forefront of electrification. Everrati is experiencing enormous growth opportunities, both in terms of global demand for our range of electrified icons, and through our Advanced Technologies, and ‘Powered by Everrati’ operations.

“His expertise and guidance, supported by our strengthened team, will be central to unlocking further B2C and B2B potential across our business.”

Everrati Board Advisor, Dr Andy Palmer, said: “I am very pleased to be joining Justin and the team at Everrati. The company has very quickly established an enviable reputation through the development and integration of a world-class proprietary electric powertrain, which is combined with truly OEM-grade standards. Converting existing ICE vehicles to EV has enormous potential, and I am looking forward to helping the team realise this, both through the scaling up of global production of the zero emission icons, and the expansion of Everrati’s B2B operations, utilising the company’s technology to support niche vehicle makers as they make the transition to EV.”

Demand for Everrati’s products is surging across the globe, from Europe to North America and Canada. Its advanced bespoke OEM-grade electric powertrain technology transforms and preserves masterpieces of automotive engineering and design, into rolling pieces of art that are not only sustainable luxury models fit for the 21st century but also can be enjoyed for multiple generations.

The development of Everrati’s leading powertrain technology is supported by a robust network of extremely experienced and best-in-class partners and suppliers to deliver OEM-grade products, processes, and quality. Its growing portfolio of redefined automotive icons now includes electric versions of the Porsche 911 (964) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet, ST-inspired G-Series, Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Series, GT40, and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL Pagoda.

Everrati’s commercial B2B business, Everrati Advanced Technologies, operating as ‘Powered by Everrati’, draws on Everrati’s unique combination of engineering experience; amassed from more than 50 years of collective expertise working within automotive OEMs. Utilising proven Everrati automotive EV propulsion system platforms as a starting point, Everrati Advanced Technologies provides consultation on a suite of electrification solutions for commercial clients, from initial concept, analysis services and feasibility study to complete turnkey EV powertrain provision. In addition, the business provides software and IP development for bespoke customer requirements.

SOURCE: Everrati