Doubling down: Nissan U.S. named Great Place® to Work for second year running

86% of employees said they are proud to tell others they work at Nissan

A testament to the company’s work to foster a supportive and inspiring environment for all employees, Nissan has been certified as a Great Place to WorkOpens in a new window. in the U.S. for the second consecutive year.

An impressive 80% of employees surveyed said Nissan is a great place to work, eclipsing the 57% average rating reported among typical U.S.-based companies surveyed by Great Place to Work.

“Our work building our company culture is never done, but it is something that we intentionally work on every single day,” said Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas. “We are continually listening to employees and taking actions to ensure Nissan is a place everyone feels proud to work for. These efforts are validated by the Great Place to Work certification.”

Certification as a Great Place to Work is based on surveys of employees that measure workplace satisfaction across four qualities, including whether employees trust the people they work for, take genuine pride in their work, enjoy collaborating with colleagues and experience a consistent workplace atmosphere.

Employees praised Nissan’s efforts to give back to the community and work-life balance, and expressed their pride in the business. Highlights include 88% of Nissan employees saying they, “feel good about the ways we contribute to the community,” while 86% said they are, “proud to tell others I work here,” and 85% said, “when I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride.”

Nissan in the U.S. was recognized as a Great Place to Work for the first time in 2023Opens in a new window.; Nissan has received Great Place to Work certification across the Americas region, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico and South America.

This external validation of Nissan’s work to build a supportive and engaging culture will help the company as it works to identify, recruit and mentor the next generation of employees, innovators and leaders. Building a strong team will empower the organization to achieve ambitious goals set out under The Arc, the company’s new midterm plan that leads toward Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision.

Detailed information on the Great Place to Work survey can be found hereOpens in a new window..

SOURCE: Nissan