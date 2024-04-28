Dongfeng Motor: The 2024 Beijing International Auto Show officially kicked off today.

Dongfeng Motor to "Gathering momentum for leapfrogging co-creating a new journey" as the exhibition's theme, with its 22 independent new energy products and many forward-looking technology debuts

Dongfeng Motor to “Gathering momentum for leapfrogging co-creating a new journey” as the exhibition’s theme, with its 22 independent new energy products and many forward-looking technology debuts. Showcase the latest achievements in new energy transformation and intelligent development.

Electrification, networking, and intelligence have become the main trends in industry development. The strategic layout of new energy brands, platforms, commodities, essential assemblies, and core technical resources has been completed. Dongfeng Motor has established a clear development plan to sell more than 1 million autonomous new energy vehicles by 2025. This year, 13 new energy products for passenger vehicles and seven new energy basic models for commercial vehicles will be launched. In the next three years, 30 new passenger car energy models and 14 new commercial vehicle energy models will be launched one after another to meet customers’ demand for all-scene travel solutions. It plans to invest more than 60 billion yuan in consolidating its leading position in new energy competition and, with the help of the strategy of “independent research and development and open cooperation,” shape the new advantages of new energy intelligence.

With differentiated brand positioning, the three brands of Dongfeng, Dongfeng 007, and Dongfeng BOX have formed a group to attack the new track and joined forces to write the Dongfeng answer of high-quality development. Three brands brought new cars at the show, including Dongfeng 008, Dongfeng L7, and BOX 01. At the same time, Dongfeng Motor announced a strategic cooperation with DJI Vehicle to provide users with a technology-leading and inclusive intelligent travel experience.

The 22 independent new energy products cover various segments from high-end to mainstream, demonstrating Dongfeng Motor’s deep technology accumulation and innovation capabilities in electrification and intelligence. In addition to Dongfeng, Dongfeng 007, and Dongfeng BOX, there are more Dongfeng autonomous models at the exhibition, including China’s first new energy all-terrain extreme off-road concept vehicle, MHERO M-HUNTER, all-mobile luxury electric off-road vehicle MHERO I Flood dragon Battle A. Two concept cars, the DONGFENG 2024 concept car, and the 2024 Concept Pickup truck, were also on display.

The technology exhibition area includes the newly released MACH electric hybrid PHREV, Dongfeng Hydrogen boat power platform, Dongfeng Yuexiu intelligent BUS vehicle road cloud integration, and other scientific and technological exhibits. The MACH electric Hybrid PHREV delivers improved range and reduced fuel consumption, further consolidating the lead. MACH E pure electric drive develops high-speed motors that have exceeded 34,000 revolutions per minute. The self-developed solid-state battery has been put into demonstration operation. Dongfeng Hydrogen Boat achieved several industry firsts. The 150kw full-power hydrogen fuel reactor was the first to obtain passenger cars and commercial vehicles announcement and demonstration operation. The achievements of scientific and technological transition have been unveiled, marking that Dongfeng Motor has entered a new stage of accelerating the new track.

SOURCE: Dongfeng