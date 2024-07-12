Dongfeng Motor participates in Mexico International Auto Parts Show for the first time opens a new chapter of business in Central America

On July 10th, 2024, INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico, the largest auto parts professional exhibition in Central America, kicked off at the Centro Citibanamex Exhibition Center in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, with an exhibition area of more than 64,000 square meters

On July 10th, 2024, INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico, the largest auto parts professional exhibition in Central America, kicked off at the Centro Citibanamex Exhibition Center in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, with an exhibition area of more than 64,000 square meters. There are more than 1,000 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and more than 30,000 professional visitors.

Dongfeng Motor participated in the exhibition for the first time, and the International Business Department (China Dongfeng Motor Industry Import & Export Co., Ltd.) of Dongfeng Motor Group Corporation co-organized Dongfeng’s vehicle and parts business units to participate in the exhibition in the way of integration of the whole vehicle and supply chain. The company exhibited more than 60 kinds exhibits including Dongfeng Huge vehicle, 110KW drive motor system, Mach power hybrid assembly, IGBT, axles and other parts and components, focusing on new energy exhibits and setting up a brand culture zone to comprehensively display Dongfeng’s brand image and technological achievements, which was widely praised by the guests, professional customers, and the media.

Wang Maohua, Party Secretary of China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., Zhao Xiaojie, General Manager of PV Overseas Marketing Department, Ye Hong, General Manager of Shanghai Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd. led the company’s vehicle and supply chain overseas marketing team to introduce the company and exhibit information to the guests and media at the Dongfeng booth, and actively promoted regional marketing.

To better satisfy the needs of Mexican customers, in the process of preparation for this exhibition, the International Business Department of Dongfeng Motor conducted an insightful analysis of the Mexican market and consulted the partners, and selected Dongfeng Huge and various new energy and traditional energy parts and components for the exhibition. Dongfeng Huge, as the only vehicle in the special exhibition area, attracted many customers with its features of “large space, high value, low fuel consumption and full functionality”. “Auto brands from China always give us what we want”, said Fausto Gómez, the dealer of Mexico City, during the pleasant communication, Gomez said that the arrival of Chinese car brands is good for local consumers. “For drivers, vehicles that are reliable and reasonably priced come first.” Jose Morales, an auto dealer in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city, said, “Dongfeng Motor’s products have higher configurations in the same price range. This is what I observed at the show, and I would love to choose to work with such a Chinese auto brand in the future.”

Dongfeng Huge is equipped with Dongfeng’s self-developed Mach Power dual-engine hybrid system, with a fuel consumption of less than 5L per 100 kilometers, a starting acceleration response time of only 0.15 seconds, and features such as AR-projected induction tailgate, a 540°ultra-high-definition panoramic view, and a new-generation WINDLINK OS intelligent cockpit. In Central America, where SUVs sell well, this model is very suitable for family use and can provide users with a good traveling experience. In this expo, this model has been recognized and concerned by customers from Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, and other countries.

Auto parts and components are the basis for the development of the automobile industry. As a company with a history of 55 years, Dongfeng motor’s main business not only covers a full range of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and new energy vehicles, but also automobile assemblies and components, automobile equipment and other related businesses. In addition to the whole vehicle product, Dongfeng Motor also displayed its self-developed HD120 hybrid electric drive assembly, iD2-160 and iD3-160 electric drive system, Mach C15TDE hybrid special engine, IGBT module, DF230 wet dual-clutch gearbox, DCi11 commercial vehicle engine, Dongfeng D365 single-stage deceleration drive axles, heavy-duty aluminum alloy drive shafts, color-screen combination instruments, telematics communication terminals, and other types and functions of parts and components exhibits were brought to the customers in Central America.

The representative exhibit Dongfeng D365 single-stage deceleration drive axle has been upgraded comprehensively based on D350 platform, adopting product series design (6.5 tons/7.5 tons/8.5 tons), which is suitable for 7-8.5 meters buses, meeting the demand for high torque of the medium-tonnage bus market, and further improving the reliability of the application of the adapted models.

The HD120 hybrid electric drive assembly on display is one of the “golden combinations” of Dongfeng’s self-developed Mach power. The HD120 is highly integrated with dual electric motors, electronic control and coupling box, and the power density is increased by 35%. The use of oil-cooled motor, low-drag clutch, low-viscosity lubricating oil and other measures to reduce losses during operation, the overall efficiency of the system up to 93%, part of the technology is not only China’s first, but also in the international leading position.

Dongfeng iD3-160 electric drive system realizes “10-in-1 super-integrated electric drive”, and the power of Dongfeng iD3 series covers 70kW-400kW. It applies key technologies such as multi-layer flat wire winding design, high-efficiency electromagnetic forward design, NVH frequency avoidance simulation analysis and optimization etc., the highest efficiency exceeds 95%, and the comprehensive technical “content” is at the forefront of the industry.

Dongfeng DCi11 commercial vehicle engine is an inline six-cylinder, four-stroke, supercharged intercooled diesel engine with EECU electronically controlled injection system and common rail direct injection technology, with a displacement of 11.1 liters and a power coverage of 270-420 hp. It can be started at low temperature at -40℃ and has the high reliability characteristic of 800,000 kilometers without overhaul.

The display of complete vehicles and parts on the same booth is a major feature of this time, which reflects the overall strength of Dongfeng and enhances the confidence of local partners and users in choosing Dongfeng, and this kind of exhibition has been praised by the professional customers on the spot.

Bridget Ferris, Director of Messe Frankfurt USA, the organizer of the exhibition, after a detailed visit to understand the various types of parts and components exhibits, said that Dongfeng’s exhibits have a wide range of new technologies, and that in the current Mexican automotive market, the manufacturer’s business development requires more after-sales service, and that Dongfeng does a good job in complementing the whole car and parts business, which will provide sustained support to its business development.

At the booth, Ye Hong accepted an exclusive interview with the reporter of Reforma, the mainstream media which first rank in local media coverage and dissemination power in Mexico and introduced in detail the development of Dongfeng Motor’s business in Mexico and the main features of the exhibits in the exhibition. Ye Hong said that Dongfeng Motor participated in the expo for the first time and carried out the related marketing activities during the same period. The first is to utilize the professional platform to display Dongfeng’s vehicle and parts exhibits, reflecting the strength of Dongfeng to provide a full range of passenger and commercial vehicles and parts products. Second，carry out extensive and in-depth communication with professional customers to understand the Mexican market, business environment, customer preferences, as well as the latest developments in the industry, market trends to provide an important reference for the company’s future development strategy. Thirdly, we actively grasp the opportunity to establish contact with potential customers and conduct business negotiations, strengthen cooperation with local enterprises in Mexico, and expand new business channels and customer groups for the company.

Recently, Dongfeng Motor Group Corporation announced the implementation of the “Innovation Leap” for parts and components, and the establishment of the Parts and Components Business Unit to concentrate on business transformation and development, and to build a first-class parts and components enterprise with core competitiveness.

On the basis of the company’s vigorous development of overseas business and active promotion of “technology leap”, the Mexican market will undertake the important business of Dongfeng Motor in Latin America, play a greater role in Dongfeng’s overseas business, and make breakthroughs through the synergy of commodities, channels, brands, services and localization, full integration of vehicles and supply chain, with the support of logistics, finance, information and other fields together with the partners, continuously improve and open a new chapter of development.

SOURCE: Dongfeng