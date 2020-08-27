Dodge, Ram vehicles honoured with 2020 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada awards

Five total vehicles from the Dodge and Ram brands have been recognized with a Vincentric Award for Best Fleet Value in Canada.

The 2020 Dodge Durango and 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan were both honoured with Best Fleet Value in Canada, Large SUV/Crossover and Minivan Segment, respectively.

The Dodge Durango’s combination of uncompromised utility, advanced technology, class-leading towing and driving range, confident driving dynamics and aggressive styling make it the Dodge Charger of the three-row SUV segment. For 2020, Dodge continued to demonstrate Durango’s proven performance, utility and comfort with appearance packages and an available soft-touch hand-wrapped instrument panel.

Additionally, the 2020 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2500 and 3500 were all awarded Best Fleet Value in Canada for their respective segments. This marks the third Vincentric Award for the ProMaster 1500.

The ProMaster is Ram Commercial’s entry for the Class 2 full-size van segment. The 2020 Ram ProMaster full-size van benefits from an exclusive front-wheel-drive system, reducing weight and complexity by locating all components beneath the cab. This keeps the cargo-load-floor height and step-in height very low, a key, beneficial ergonomic feature for the person getting in and out of the van all day. It also helps in low-traction surfaces, like snow, since there is always weight on the front wheels to provide traction. The result is a purpose-built, highly-customizable van designed to exceed the demands of commercial customers and upfitters.

“We’re very pleased to accept Best Fleet Value awards for five of our vehicles,” said Ken Tuckey, National Fleet Manager, FCA Canada. “This is an honour that further proves our dedication to quality and value for our commercial and fleet customers.”

U.S.-based Vincentric has more than a decade of experience in automotive industry data analysis. This is the seventh year of its Best Value in Canada awards. To pick its winners, Vincentric scrutinizes objective data on vehicles in each segment of the market, factoring in everything from the cost of insurance and repair, to fuel consumption, maintenance and depreciation.

SOURCE: FCA