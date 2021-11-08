Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer Tim Kuniskis today previewed the brand’s two-year business plan, which he dubbed Never Lift. The Dodge Never Lift plan will be news-packed, calling for a minimum of one product- or automotive-enthusiast-related announcement every three months.

Included in today’s 24-month Never Lift rollout were four additional news announcements.

Operation 25/8

Dodge provided a first look at a massive eight-week, 25-car giveaway it’s calling Operation 25/8.

Operation 25/8 is named for the spirit of Dodge and the “Brotherhood of Muscle” that goes above and beyond, 24 hours a day, seven days a week (going one more hour, one more day).

The 25/8 dream-car giveaway will enlist the support of 25 superstars from the worlds of sports, music and automotive, with each offering muscle-car enthusiasts a chance to drive off with the new Dodge of their choosing. Amazon will also take part in the giveaway.

“More than gas, more than batteries, what fuels our run to tomorrow is attitude, a belief that we can always push harder, run faster and flat-out over-deliver on behalf of the brand and the Brotherhood of Muscle,” said Kuniskis. “25/8 recognizes the spirit that makes Dodge, well, Dodge.”

More details on Operation 25/8 will be released Nov. 12, 2021.

Chief Donut Maker

Kuniskis also added an early look at a consumer program designed to celebrate one of the unsung enthusiasts that make up the backbone of the Dodge brand’s “Brotherhood of Muscle.”

According to Kuniskis, Dodge is looking for an “ambassador” of Never Lift who embodies the spirit of the founding Dodge brothers.

“The Dodge brothers were scrappy go-getters. Never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things,” said Kuniskis. “And we’re looking to hire someone just like them as an ambassador of Never Lift.”

Among the jobs benefits, Kuniskis listed a Hellcat to drive, $150,000 salary, wardrobe and a business card that carries the title “Chief Donut Maker.”

Dodge will provide more details of the Chief Donut Maker program on Jan. 12, 2022.

Dodge Power Brokers

Dodge is introducing Power Brokers, a network of elite dealerships equipped with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer service experience.

Certified Dodge Power Brokers dealership sales, service and parts department staff will meet high standards of comprehensive knowledge and expertise in areas including Dodge vehicle features, high-performance parts and installation, as well as motorsports programs. Only dealerships with a proven track record of delivering an elevated level of customer service are eligible for Dodge Power Brokers certification.

“Every Dodge dealer in the country will continue to provide an outstanding sales and service experience,” said Kuniskis. “But Dodge Power Brokers dealers will offer everything an enthusiast needs to reach the next level of performance.”

Sales personnel at Dodge Power Brokers dealerships will have the knowledge to walk customers through Dodge vehicle performance features and available performance upgrades. Customers will also be able to purchase a vehicle with upgrades directly from a Dodge Power Brokers dealership, with the added benefit of maintaining the balance of the factory vehicle warranty when parts are installed by a Dodge Power Brokers dealer.

Dodge Power Brokers dealers will also host performance clinics for enthusiasts and feature a full lineup of Dodge performance models available for customer test drives.

The Dodge Power Broker program will begin to roll out Dec. 15, 2021.

Direct Connection

Performance has a new name at Dodge.

Dodge announced today the return of the Direct Connection performance parts brand as the exclusive source of the brand’s factory-backed performance parts and straight-from-the-manufacturer technical information.

Dodge Power Brokers will serve as the exclusive source for all new Direct Connection performance parts.

“Dodge is a pure performance brand, and the reintroduction of Direct Connection will empower members of the brotherhood looking for increased performance without violating emission requirements or the factory warranty,” said Kuniskis. “We’re doubling down on our commitment to Direct Connection by pairing it with our new Dodge Power Brokers program, so when customers want to unlock the true horsepower potential of their Dodge muscle car, they can connect with a network of dealerships as their trusted resource.”

Direct Connection will launch with a full line of factory-tuned parts, including exclusive new Direct Connection “Tuner” and “Stage” kits that will allow Dodge owners to install factory-tuned, 50-state-legal stage kit calibrations. The Direct Connection Stage II kit can unlock nearly 100 additional horsepower, while a Stage III kit is under development to unlock even more.

All-new Direct Connection modern performance kits will be available to upgrade the engine, suspension and driveline of the current-era Dodge Challenger while maintaining vehicle factory warranty when installed by a Dodge Power Brokers dealer.

In the competition arena, Direct Connection will deliver race-ready parts for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, including engines, transmissions and a body-in-white (BIW) that will allow racers to build their own Drag Pak.

Direct Connection resources for muscle car enthusiasts and racers will include a performance parts website, technical information telephone hotline and parts catalog.

Direct Connection was first launched in 1974 as the exclusive source for performance parts and technical information, straight from the manufacturer. As an industry first, Direct Connection changed the game with a massive portfolio of ready-to-run performance parts sold through the dealer network with how-to performance-upgrade guides known as performance recipes. The Direct Connection hotline, catalog and more armed racers and enthusiasts with the information they desired. Whatever the performance need – street, track or strip – Direct Connection provided the parts and knowledge.

Dodge will carry on that performance legacy by supplying a new generation of muscle-car enthusiasts looking for “ready to run” parts with a one-stop shop for factory-backed high-performance parts and technical expertise, straight from the factory.

Dodge Direct Connection performance parts and content will roll out Dec. 15, 2021.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry’s most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the “#1 Brand in Initial Quality,” making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

