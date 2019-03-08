DHL and ABB FIA Formula E Championship celebrate dual milestones in 2019

Formula E will be celebrating the 50th race in its still short history in Hong Kong on March 10. In its fifth season, the all-electric Formula racing series is thrilling fans all over the world with the fastest racing cars to date and a series of innovations that deliver even more excitement. The year of the 50th Formula E race also coincides with DHL’s 50th anniversary. As a founding and global logistics partner of Formula E, DHL is hosting the online fan competition “50 Moments that Delivered” on the occasion of both anniversaries.

At the start of the 2018/2019 season, ABB FIA Formula E introduced the second generation of Formula E racing cars. Equipped not only with a futuristic design, this next generation also has twice the battery capacity of its predecessor, eliminating the previous need to change cars during the race. In addition, the new cars are the fastest in the racing series to date: With 250 kW of power, they can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and have a top speed of 280 km/h. Also new in the fifth season is the attack mode: Drivers can collect an extra 25 kW of power by driving off the racing line and through a special Activation Zone. If a driver activates the additional power boost, this is signaled by a color change on the Halo headgear from blue to magenta.

DHL has been on board as a founding partner and global logistics service provider since 2013 – a year before the debut race. In addition to its decades of expertise in motorsports logistics, including Formula 1, what connects DHL with Formula E, in particular, is a shared focus on innovation and sustainability. In 2017, under its “Mission 2050” strategy, Deutsche Post DHL Group set itself the goal of reducing logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. Electromobility is an important part of that. Deutsche Post DHL Group is a pioneer in the area of green logistics, particularly with the StreetScooter, a self-developed electric delivery vehicle that has been deployed thousands of times in Germany and Europe and is also sold to third parties. Deutsche Post DHL Group currently operates a fleet of approximately 9,500 electric vehicles worldwide. In addition, numerous e-scooters, i.e. electrically powered scooters, and e-bikes are playing their part on the path towards achieving a delivery system in large cities that is as emission-free as possible. “As both a highly exciting and future-oriented racing series, Formula E is synonymous with the combination of innovation and advance in motorsport in the same way that Deutsche Post DHL is in the field of logistics,” says Arjan Sissing, Senior Vice President Corporate Brand Marketing at DHL. “Other sectors, including the transport and logistics industry, are also benefiting from the technical developments being driven forward in Formula E in the area of electromobility.”

In the year of the 50th Formula E race, DHL is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the company, which was founded in 1969, is looking back on the highlights of Formula E so far with an online fan competition entitled “50 Moments that Delivered”. In five categories fans have until May 12 to vote for their personal highlights at:

https://www.dhl-in-motion.com/formula-e/50-moments-that-delivered

All of the fans who voted will then be entered into a draw to be the first DHL Formula E fan reporter to take part in New York E-Prix and meet the main players from the winning moments on site.

