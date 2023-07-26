Development of the Audi Q6 e-tron series on the new Premium Platform Electric in its final stages

The countdown has begun: the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) is in its final stages of development. The Audi Q6 e-tron marks the start of the largest model offensive in Audi’s history. The model redefines standards in terms of performance, range, and charging. It is also the first fully electric model to roll off the production line in Ingolstadt. At this stage, the camouflaged prototypes of the brand with the four rings provide an early understanding of key areas of the vehicle’s technology and debut a global innovation in the field of lighting technology.