Development goals and myths of battery technology: Future battery systems – A journey from Li-Ion to myth-busting technologies

The battery system is perhaps the most critical component of battery electric vehicles. In addition to obtaining the highest possible energy density, aspects such as safety, weight and sustainability play crucial roles. Prof. Dr. Dr. Andreas Hintennach is head of battery cell research at Daimler. In addition to explaining the fundamentals of current lithium-ion cells, he outlines which future technologies actually have a chance.

The battery system is a key element of electric mobility. Every day at Daimler, experts from various disciplines deal with all aspects of this storage technology, from basic research to production maturity. The requirements are complex, and vary depending on the application. This is because 48-volt mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and purely electric drivetrains require different development focuses. In order to maintain an overview of this hotly debated topic, Andreas Hintennach gave media representatives an insight into the technical principles as well as Daimler development and research goals during a digital roundtable.

Professor Hintennach, you are working on the research and development of batteries – the current “hot” topic in terms of e-mobility. How is Mercedes-Benz tackling this topic?

Battery technology is a key element of electric mobility and not an off-the-shelf product, but an integral part of the vehicle architecture. Therefore we cover all stages from fundamental research to production maturity. Our activities include the continuous optimization of the current generation of lithium-ion battery systems, the further development of cells available on the world market and research of next-generation battery systems. But of course, there’s more when it comes to batteries for electric vehicles. We are also working on the battery management system, which is a complex computer that you can always improve on. Thermal management is an important topic as well. It is responsible for the life and also the performance of the battery pack. You have to really understand the mechanism of technologies in order to be able to make the right decisions.

What is your current focus?

While our all-new EQC model is being introduced to the markets, we are preparing the way for next generations of powerful battery-electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries are the most common type used in electronics and electric vehicles today. In the years ahead, this technology will continue to set the pace – but there is more to come. Regarding research and development, we follow several specific guiding principles. We are consistently working on innovation and alternatives beyond lithium-ion – not least regarding energy density and charging time, but also sustainability. For example, we have agreed on a sustainability partnership with Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd. to take a holistic approach along the entire value chain: part of the battery cells for the next vehicle generation of our EQ product and technology brand are already to be produced using 100 percent electricity from renewable energies. Our competencies for the technological evaluation of materials and cells as well as research and development activities are being consistently expanded.

SOURCE: Daimler