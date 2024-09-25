Denso inspires at Automechanika Frankfurt

Connecting directly with its stakeholders, industry leaders and potential partners at the global event gave Denso the ideal platform to reinforce its leadership position in the automotive industry and to demonstrate its commitment to quality, sustainability and reliability

As well as hosting its customers, showcasing its 75 year history and projecting its plans for the future, Denso’s impressive stand at Automechanika Frankfurt also gave the company’s leaders the backdrop to set out the Aftermarket division’s vision of the future, with a series of interviews brought together in a new DENSO video.

As Senior Manager Quality, Service & Remanufacturing, Jeroen Bleeker explained: “For Denso, the primary focus is to highlight the quality that runs through its DNA and is embedded into all the processes that it undertakes from design to manufacturing, in order to deliver the very best in the performance and reliability of Denso’s replacement parts. The second part is to promote the circular economy and demonstrate how we try to reuse, repair and remanufacture as much as we can with high quality solutions to lower the impact on the environment.”

In a similar vein, Zouran Azem added: “It’s also exciting to showcase our commitment to a sustainable future with our vision for carbon neutrality, highlighting our dedication to both quality and environmental responsibility. Being part of the Denso team at Automechanika this year makes me incredibly proud of our 75 year legacy in innovation and excellence.”

In addition to examples of the original equipment products the tier one supplier manufactures for vehicle makers globally, the busy stand also featured a timeline that highlighted a number of the company’s many achievements, as well as an innovative 3D hologram projector that allowed visitors to not only view the external products, but also their internal parts and how they operate!

Extending a particular message to the many workshops and professional installers that visited the event, Manager Aftermarket Product Management, Ruslan Leontiev said: “We aim to support the aftermarket and accelerate our new product introductions for our conventional range, but are also focusing on the new product development related to electrification and ADAS. In addition, we are committed to expanding the availability of our online e-learning and technical training materials, as well as improving access to relevant information for our new products.”

In addition to the activities on the stand and to further commemorate Denso’s 75th anniversary, during the event, Denso Aftermarket Europe hosted a special dinner for 100 of its customers. The occasion proved to be a warm and hospitable environment in which to reflect on the company’s successful journey, while also providing the opportunity to thank those partners who have been instrumental in Denso’s growth and to show appreciation for their ongoing loyalty and support, as well as to plan future collaborations.

Summing up, Pan European Strategic Marketing Manager, Fatiha Laauich concluded: “Automechanika Frankfurt 2024 was the perfect environment in which to celebrate our 75 year anniversary, as it is a huge milestone, and with the number and relevance of the visitors, it gave us a great platform to showcase not only our products and system solutions, but also our sustainability agenda and Denso’s ongoing contribution to the benefit of society.”

SOURCE: Denso