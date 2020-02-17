DENSO announces changes of executive responsibility

DENSO Corporation today announced changes of Excutive responsibility, effective April 1, 2020.

The company decided the following changes of members of the Board and the members on its Audit & Supervisory Board. This changes will be effective after the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, 2020.

1. Changes to the Senior Executive Officers

To ensure the right people are in the appropriate positions during this critical time, the following changes will be effective April 1, 2020:

The following will be appointed as senior executive officer:

Hidehiro Yokoo, currently executive officer

The following will resign as executive officers:

Masahiko Ito

Tomokazu Takahashi

Responsibility of Executives as of April 1st, 2020

Title

Name Responsibility *President & CEO Koji Arima *Executive Vice President Yasushi Yamanaka CQO, Safety, Quality, Production, General Administration & Human Resources Center, Safety, Quality & Environment Center, DENEO ABASHIRI TEST CENTER CORP. *Executive Vice President Hiroyuki Wakabayashi CTO, R&D, IT Digital, SOKEN,INC. Executive Vice President Toshiyuki Kato CCO, Toyota, Toyota Group, Olympic and Paralympic Games Preparation Dept. Executive Vice President Sadahiro Usui CRO, China Div., Alliance, Purchasing Group, Taiwan Region Senior Executive Officer Hiroyuki Ina Sensor & Semiconductor Business Group,Tokyo Office Senior Executive Officer Katsuhisa Shimokawa Powertrain Systems Business Group, Korea Member of the Board,

Senior Executive Officer Shoji Tsuzuki CISO, IT Digital Center Senior Executive Officer Yoshifumi Kato CSO, Engineering Research & Development Center, Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development Div., MIRISE Technologies Senior Executive Officer Shingo Kuwamura CEO of Asia-Oceania,DENSO INTERNATIONAL ASIA CO., LTD. Senior Executive Officer Kazuaki Fujitani Sales and Marketing Group Senior Executive Officer Yukihiro Shinohara Electrification Systems Business Group Senior Executive Officer Yoshitaka Kajita CEO of China Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiro Iida Thermal Systems Business Group, South America, Middle East Senior Executive Officer Kenichiro Ito CEO of North America,DENSO INTERNATIONAL AMERICA, INC. Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiko Yamazaki Production Innovation Center,Manufacturing of Sensor & Semiconductor Business Group Senior Executive Officer Yasushi Matsui CFO, Corporate Strategy Center, Corporate Management Center, Group Companies of Japan Senior Executive Officer Hirotsugu Takeuchi Mobility Electronics Business Group Senior Executive Officer Hidehiro Yokoo Legal, External Affairs & Communications Center, Tokyo Office(deputy), Audit Dept., Managing of Japan Region Dept., Social Solution Business Development Div., AgriTech Business Development Div.

