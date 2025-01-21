Demcon joins TNO and University of Twente to accelerate photonic chip innovation

Demcon has partnered with TNO and the University of Twente to accelerate low-energy modulation of silicon nitride (SiN) photonic chips

Demcon has partnered with TNO and the University of Twente to accelerate low-energy modulation of silicon nitride (SiN) photonic chips. These advanced photonic chips promise to create cheaper, faster, and more energy-efficient devices, enabling earlier disease diagnostics, safe self-driving vehicles, and more efficient data communication. By combining their expertise, Demcon, University of Twente and TNO are set to drive significant advancements in photonic chip technology. The research is partly funded by the National Growth Fund project PhotonDelta.

Partnership

The partnership will be formalised under the auspices of the Photonic Integration Technology Center (PITC), following a new silicon nitride roadmap. Demcon will participate for the next three years through its subsidiary, Demcon TSST, which specializes in the design and production of customized thin-film deposition equipment. Both TNO and University of Twente will contribute their expertise in integrated photonics, and the research and development efforts will utilise facilities at the University of Twente’s MESA+ Institute. The partnership also highlights TNO’s growing commitment to the Twente region. PITC is currently actively exploring participation with several other industrial parties to further advance the roadmap activities.

Photonic chips play an important role in new technologies

The AI revolution, for instance, is driving unprecedented growth in data processing needs, and energy-efficient photonic chips can help manage this surge by providing faster and more efficient data handling capabilities without a proportional increase in energy consumption. Furthermore, in biosensors and other sensitive applications, low-energy photonic chips can improve device performance and longevity, ensuring more reliable and accurate results in medical diagnostics and environmental monitoring.

The development of photonic chips is still in a relatively early phase but will most likely play a key role in high-tech sectors where speed and energy efficiency are of great importance. It is, therefore, one of the key enabling technologies that has been prioritised by the Dutch government.

Ton van Mol, Managing Director at TNO Flexible and Freeform Products: ‘This project is not only a technological challenge but also an opportunity to strengthen the position of the Dutch high-tech industry, with photonic chips being key to a more sustainable future.’

Guus Rijnders, Professor of NanoElectronic Materials within the MESA+ Institute: ‘This new partnership exemplifies the evolving role of our university within the photonics innovation ecosystem, empowering scientists to accelerate their research and transform discoveries into market-ready products faster than ever before.’

Emiel Rutgers, Managing Director at Demcon TSST: ‘By joining forces, we are harnessing our collective expertise to push the boundaries of photonic technology, accelerating innovation and paving the way for energy-efficient solutions that will benefit a wide range of industries.’

SOURCE: TNO