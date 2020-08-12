Delphi Technologies expands aftermarket braking program to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving vehicle parc in Europe

Delphi Technologies, a global provider of aftermarket service solutions, has added to its highly-proven braking program in Europe. In 2019 the company launched more than 130 new brake pads and discs for popular new vehicles, including a growing parc of Asian applications and hybrid and electric cars. Fitted to an additional 19 million vehicles, the company now offers more than 97 percent coverage on brake discs and 98.58 percent on pads, in Europe. The latest introductions, on top of an already extensive line-up, will allow independent garages to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving vehicle parc with the very highest quality replacement parts, for fast, money-making repairs.

Quick off the mark for new vehicle applications

Delphi Technologies is quick to bring the right parts to the aftermarket, in the shortest possible timeframe. For pads, one of the first critical items to be replaced, that typically means within 6 months of vehicle launch, 12 months for discs. Last year, as an example, it launched new components for the Range Rover Evoque (06/19), Volvo S60 (05/19>), BMW 7 series (03/19>) and Mercedes B-class (01/19>).

“We’re particularly proud of our many first-to-market applications,” comments James Tibbert, EMEA Marketing Director, Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. “By being first on vehicles such as the Audi Q8 (02/2018>) and Toyota Supra (06/19>), Land Rover Defender (2020>) and Volkswagen Golf MK8 (2020>) the independent aftermarket can access the repair opportunity on the latest vehicles even sooner. As well as generating additional revenue from a best-practice, OE-quality service, garages will be primed to lock in future high-value repairs too.”

Fast-growing service opportunity on Asian vehicles

To meet the rapidly growing demand for replacement parts, the company is extending its line-up for Japanese and Korean applications. The expanded range includes more than 2,600 parts (the whole braking range for Asian VMs) fitted to popular vehicles such as Mazda 3 (01/19>), Hyundai i30 Fastback (11/18>), Nissan Qashqai (04/19>) and Toyota Corolla (02/19>), and covers over 99 percent of the European parc on pads and 97.7 percent on discs.

“The likes of Kia, Hyundai, Toyota and Nissan are continuing to gain share from their western rivals,” adds Tibbert. “With a parc of 90 million region wide, up 20 million in just the last five years, Asian brands represent a fast-growing service opportunity for both specialist and multi-brand garages. Our newly extended range, one of the best in the industry, will give garages the quality parts needed to service this increasingly important fleet, and with it a lucrative revenue stream.”

Leading the charge on hybrid and electric vehicles

Delphi Technologies is also introducing new product lines to support the rapidly growing hybrid and electric (HEV) market. Leveraging its expertise as a pioneer in propulsion technologies, solutions and services, coupled with a rich heritage as a leading braking manufacturer, the company already covers more than 95 percent of the European HEV parc on pads, and 93 percent on discs. This includes applications such as the Toyota Corolla (02/19>), Yaris (04/15>), Auris (12/18>) and Prius (01/16>), Mitsubishi Outlander (09/18>), Lexus ES 300h (07/18>), Peugeot 508 (08/19>), Volvo XC40 (06/19>), Mazda CX30 (07/19>), and ensuring the aftermarket is well positioned to access this fast-growing service opportunity with proven quality products.

“Whilst HEVs may be unfamiliar territory for many workshops, using products from a market leader in both HEV and braking technology, means that technicians can service these, and other vehicles, in complete confidence. Knowing they’re installing a product that has been engineered for optimum noise, wear and stopping performance, just like the OE,” Tibbert concludes.

For more on Delphi Technologies’ braking program visit delphiaftermarket.com or delphicat.com.

SOURCE: Delphi