“Defining Class since 1886” – Mercedes-Benz presents the new Concept CLA Class at IAA Mobility 2023

World premiere of the Concept CLA Class on September 3 – elevating the electric experience across a new model family

Mercedes‑Benz is returning to IAA Mobility from September 5 to 10 and is once again defining class with the world premiere of the new Concept CLA Class, the forerunner of a new model family at the gateway to Mercedes‑Benz. In the age of electric mobility and digitalisation, this concept car demonstrates the company’s vision to elevate the segment through aesthetic and extraordinary design, long-range efficiency, pioneering innovation, sustainable materials and an entirely new operating system, MB.OS.

“The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner for an entirely new portfolio of electric-first vehicles that will serve as the gateway into the world of Mercedes‑Benz. We will massively elevate our offering in this segment – developed from scratch on our new dedicated MMA platform. All of these models are designed to fulfil one mission: Redefining every aspect of what customers can expect in this format.”Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes‑Benz Group AG

Concept CLA Class – elevating the electric experience

The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner of the first model family designed on the all-new Mercedes‑Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform. It marks the next step into the electric future of Mercedes‑Benz. Using a next-generation, ultra-efficient electric powertrain that is directly derived from the groundbreaking VISION EQXX programme, this hypermiler is the “one‑litre car” of the electric age, with a range of more than 750 kilometres (466 miles) (WLTP)1 and a consumption of around 12 kWh/100 km.

“Defining Class since 1886” – the automotive benchmark for desire

Since the invention of the automobile by Carl Benz 137 years ago, Mercedes‑Benz has consistently set the benchmark. From A‑Class to S‑Class and beyond, the company’s uncompromising vision continues to shape the development of the automobile like no other vehicle manufacturer. At this year’s IAA Mobility, Mercedes‑Benz is underpinning this pioneering spirit. In addition to the Concept CLA Class, other show cars and the latest range of electric and electrified vehicles are on display. The “Defining Class since 1886” theme will form the backbone of a global marketing campaign, which will be launched at IAA Mobility in Munich and then rolled out around the world. The omnichannel campaign consists of a 60‑second brand film, social assets and content on the main Mercedes‑Benz website, as well as billboards around Munich and other cities in Germany.

“The IAA Mobility provides Mercedes‑Benz with a fantastic opportunity for interactive dialogue with the public during this crucial transformation of our industry. Our programme here in Munich builds on the lasting legacy of our brand with wide-ranging insights into the exciting developments of today and our vision for tomorrow. In essence, it reflects the way Mercedes‑Benz customers and fans continue to experience the brand.”Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing, Mercedes‑Benz AG

Mercedes‑Benz Pavilion – an electrifying space for everyone

Once again, visitors and locals will have numerous possibilities to experience the brand. The avant-garde Mercedes‑Benz Pavilion at Apothekenhof in the Munich Residence features a full line-up of current and future Mercedes‑Benz electric and electrified vehicles, as well as informative exhibits on charging and digital extras. Visitors can experience the latest offerings across all Mercedes brands, including Mercedes‑AMG, G‑Class, Mercedes‑Maybach and Mercedes‑Benz Vans. In keeping with the brand’s theme of “Defining Class since 1886” and underlining the company’s vision of building the world’s most desirable cars, the line-up covers a wide spectrum – from compact models and performance saloons to luxury SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles. This includes the new EQA, EQB and EQV, which celebrate their show premiere in Munich, as well as the EQE, EQS, EQS SUV and the new E‑Class plug‑in hybrid. In addition, the new E‑Class All‑Terrain and the Mercedes‑AMG GT Concept E PERFORMANCE both have their world premiere. Plus, on display to the public for the first time is the forward-looking Vision One‑Eleven show car, which offers an insight into the company’s vision for the future of performance.

Visitors to the Pavilion can also step up to the IAA Experience at Apothekenhof to enjoy future mobility first-hand with test-drives in an electric Mercedes‑Benz. It is also possible to book passenger rides in the VISION EQXX efficiency champion with a range of more than 1,200 kilometres. The Pavilion also hosts cultural events for all age groups on all days, including guided tours for children and a family Sunday. In the evening hours, the exhibition area will be transformed into a concert venue for jazz and soul music fans until 10pm. Under the title, “Soul & Class”, the Matti Klein Soul Trio (September 5-7) and J. Lamotta (September 8‑9) will perform.

Finally, the Mercedes‑Benz innovation booth is open to participants in the “Summit”, which takes place at Munich’s exhibition centre. Located in Hall B3, it will feature executive talks on design, technology, sustainability and the digital customer experience. Mercedes‑Benz experts will also be on hand to show visitors and industry experts the Vision One‑Eleven and E‑Class plug‑in hybrid with the next-generation MBUX infotainment system.

More information about Mercedes‑Benz at IAA Mobility 2023 is available in the Mercedes‑Benz Media Special.

[1] In real driving conditions, deviations from the certified standard values may occur. The real values are influenced by a variety of individual factors, e.g. individual driving style, environmental and route conditions.

