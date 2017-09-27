Deepak Jain, Partner, Bain & Company confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Deepak Jain, Partner, Bain & Company has been confirmed as a moderator at Connected Car Pune.

Deepak co-leads Bain India’s Industrial Goods & Services practice with a focus in the automotive, chemicals and cement industries. Deepak has more than 10 years of management consulting experience across India, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe. He has extensive experience advising clients in a variety of areas including full potential strategy, supply chain and cost optimization. He has also led several cost transformation projects in the manufacturing sector.

He has additional experience advising clients in the government sector on topics including power and infrastructure sector reforms.

Deepak has also authored several articles and reports in national print media on construction, manufacturing, taxation and automobiles. He is a member of ASSOCHAM’s National Council on Auto & Auto Ancillaries. Deepak received the prestigious ‘ET 40 Under Forty’ award in 2017.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

