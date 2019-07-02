Dearman presents local MP Tom Brake with clean air award

Zero emission tech experts Dearman have presented an award to local Member of Parliament Tom Brake for “support and services to clean air and sustainability”.

The award was presented by Dearman’s CEO Scott Mac Meekin.

Tom Brake MP has supported Dearman’s work to improve air quality since the company opened its Stafford Road offices in 2015, creating 70 local jobs.

In Parliament, Tom has raised Dearman’s policy concerns about diesel technologies and encouraged the uptake of zero emission alternatives.

Tom has also made visits to Dearman to see at first hand the company’s groundbreaking engineering.

Dearman’s pioneering liquid nitrogen technology eliminates all particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions, as well as significantly cutting carbon dioxide emissions.

The award-winning technology has already been successfully deployed by the likes of Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, and Unilever.

Commenting, Dearman’s CEO Scott Mac Meekin, said:

“Tom has been a fantastic and supportive local Member of Parliament since we opened our Stafford Road offices in 2015. He has taken a close interest in our work and he has repeatedly raised in Parliament the need to encourage the uptake of zero emission technologies. On behalf of the company, I was delighted to present him with a certificate of gratitude, for all the help he’s given us and for showing that clean air and sustainability are important issues for him.”

Tom Brake MP added:

“I was very honoured to receive an award from Dearman, who are doing pioneering work to tackle air pollution. I’ve always considered it important to support local businesses and having visited Dearman a number of times, I have seen how the company has developed. When it comes to cleaner urban deliveries, which is Dearman’s focus, ministers should take the lead and ensure that fleet operators adopt zero emission solutions.”

SOURCE: Dearman