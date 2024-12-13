Dawn of a new era at Mercedes Benz-Vans

Hello world! Here we go – Mercedes‑Benz Vans’ vision of a new era. Just a first glimpse, but be sure: There is much more to come

Starting 2026, Mercedes‑Benz Vans will introduce its newly developed, modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA). With VAN.EA, Mercedes‑Benz sets the course for a completely new era of vans.

VAN.EA allows for a clear differentiation between privately positioned vans in the luxury segment and commercial vans in the premium segment. The future model portfolio of privately positioned vans will range from high-quality family vans and exclusive VIP shuttles to spacious limousines catering to the expectations of highly sophisticated customers. By extending the top-end of its product portfolio Mercedes‑Benz Vans is defining its unique own segment.

The showcar is Mercedes‑Benz Vans’ vision of a luxurious, highly elegant, and spacious limousine and provides an outlook on how highest customer demands could be met. World premiere will be in spring 2025.

