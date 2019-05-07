Dana recognized as outstanding thermal management solutions supplier of the year in China

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has been named Outstanding Thermal Management Solutions Supplier of the Year by the China Decision Makers Consultancy (CDMC) for its work in 2018. The award was presented to Dana at the 11th Annual Green Vehicle Convention in Beijing, China, and reflects the company’s superior performance and offerings for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Two technologies instrumental in Dana receiving the honor were the company’s Long® ThermaTEK™ insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) cooling solutions and Long® battery cold plates.

Dana’s IGBT cooling, a first-of-its-kind thermal-management technology in production in China, addresses the high-performance thermal requirements of hybrid and electric vehicles. The precision-manufactured aluminum cooling plates feature superior flatness that prevent IGBT chips from overheating and protect from possible failure. The technology’s exceptional cleanliness and flux-free design minimizes contamination and thereby ensures low coolant conductivity levels.

Dana’s best-in-class cold plate technology combines superior thermal performance in a thin, lightweight package and features a sophisticated channel path for optimized coolant flow, resulting in a more stabilized battery temperature and faster charge.

“Dana has been designing custom battery and electronics cooling solutions for more than two decades, and this award further demonstrates our leadership as a key supplier leading the charge into the new era of mobility,” said Dwayne Matthews, president of Dana Power Technologies. “We are especially honored to be recognized with another award from the China Decision Makers Consultancy, as China continues to take great leaps forward in electrification.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that Dana was recognized by the CDMC. In 2017 and 2018, the company was named Outstanding Power Electronics Solutions Provider. Dana was selected as Best Battery Solution Provider in 2015 and 2016.

Award recipients are chosen based on voting from the general public, OEMs, university representatives, and research institution leaders.

Dana’s IGBT cooling solutions also received an Automotive Innovation Technology Award during the 11th International Automotive Congress in Shanghai, China.

SOURCE: Dana