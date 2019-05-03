Dana Incorporated appoints leader for Dana India

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN), a leading provider of propulsion technologies in India for more than 50 years, today announced that Gajanan Gandhe is joining the company as country leader of Dana India, effective today.

In this role, Mr. Gandhe will work across Dana, including the company’s business units, functional teams, and joint-venture partners, to accelerate strategic and profitable growth. Included in his responsibilities is the implementation of the company’s e-Mobility strategy in this important geographic market. He will also be an active member on each of Dana’s India-based boards of directors.

“India is one of the world’s largest industrial markets, and Mr. Gandhe brings proven leadership experience in the mobility industry in India, as well as globally,” said Antonio Valencia, senior vice president, global electrification, China, and India for Dana. “In combination with our significant organic growth and the acquisitions of Brevini, TM4, SME, and Oerlikon Drive Systems, India is one of our largest regions. We are excited to welcome Mr. Gandhe to the Dana team as we continue to capitalize on this important growth sector.”

Mr. Gandhe brings to Dana significant leadership experience with global multinational mobility companies. He most recently served as executive director, India and vice president, South Asian/African operations for International Automotive Components. In addition, Mr. Gandhe has held leadership positions with Lear Corporation, Dow Automotive, and General Motors. Mr. Gandhe earned an MBA from Oakland University, a Master of Science degree in engineering mechanics from Virginia Tech, and a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He also participated in Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

