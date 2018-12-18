Dana earns Automotive Innovation Technology Award for hybrid and electric vehicle thermal-management technology

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) received an Automotive Innovation Technology Award for its Long® ThermaTEK™ insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) cooling solutions during the 11th International Automotive Congress in Shanghai, China. The award recognizes Dana’s achievement of high standards in creating and promoting advanced technologies that improve the performance of automotive applications.

“Earning this award is a testament to our superior thermal-management expertise and strong focus on supplying cutting-edge technologies for electric and hybrid vehicles,” said Dwayne Matthews, president of Dana Power Technologies. “China remains a strong growth market for vehicle electrification and we are pleased to support the region’s efforts with our innovative solutions.”

Dana’s IGBT cooler is a two-sided aluminum cooling technology that enhances the heat transfer of power inverter devices through its flat, exceptionally clean, and flux-free qualities. The technology enables electric and hybrid vehicles to achieve consistent operation and long-lasting performance by managing optimal system temperatures within a compact, lightweight, and cost-effective design.

Earlier this year, Dana was recognized as the 2018 Outstanding Power Electronics Solution Provider for its IGBT cooling technology at the 10th Annual Green Vehicle Convention in China. Dana also received the 2017 Outstanding Power Electronics Solution Provider award, and was awarded the “Best Battery Solution Provider of the Year” in 2015 and 2016 by the China Decision Makers Consultancy. Dana’s two-sided chip cooling technology also was recognized in 2016 as an Automotive News PACE Award finalist.

The company was one of only 20 companies to be awarded the 2018 Automotive Innovation Technology Award, which was organized by Vogel Media Group and RWTH Aachen University.

Source: Dana