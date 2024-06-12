Daimler Truck upgraded by S&P rating agency

Standard & Poors (S&P) upgrades Daimler Truck Holding AG to A-, Outlook “stable”

The rating agency Standard & Poors Global Ratings (S&P) announced today that it has raised its long-term rating for Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) from BBB+ to A-. Despite a decline in sales in the first quarter of 2024, Daimler Truck has shown stable revenue, robust profitability and favourable cash flow, S&P said in its statement. S&P’s outlook for Daimler Truck is “stable”.

Following the spin-off from the former Daimler AG, Daimler Truck initially received a BBB+ rating from S&P in October 2021, while the rating agency Moody’s already rated the company one level higher at A3. With the upgrade from S&P, the rating is now harmonized.

“The upgrade in our rating underlines the financial strength of our company. We are pleased that S&P Global Ratings recognizes our solid operational performance as well as our strong and reliable cash generation,” says Eva Scherer, CFO of Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Daimler Truck Holding AG is listed in Germany’s stock market index DAX. Daimler Truck Holding AG shares are traded on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol DTG. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000DTR0CK8, the German Securities Identification Number (WKN) DTR0CK.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck