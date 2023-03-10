Daimler Truck pays 7,300 euros to employees after successful first fiscal year 2022

Eligible tariff-scale employees receive a profit-sharing bonus of 6,300 euros and a one-time appreciation bonus of 1,000 euros

In 2022, Daimler Truck had a very good start in the first year of independence despite challenging conditions such as Russia’s war against Ukraine, the transformation of the automotive industry, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the volatile supply of parts. The Board of Management and the General Works Council have therefore jointly decided to pay out a profit-sharing bonus of 6,300 euros and a one-time appreciation bonus of 1,000 euros to the entitled tariff-scale employees. The bonus applies to roughly 25,000 tariff-scale employees in Germany, who will receive it with their April 2023 pay.

“In 2022, despite challenging framework conditions and geopolitical uncertainties, Daimler Truck proved that we are successful as an independent company. In addition to our innovative products, the great commitment of our employees, their flexibility and dedication, significantly contributed to the successful start of our independence. With the profit-sharing bonus and the one-time appreciation bonus, we would like to thank our colleagues for this outstanding achievement,” says Jürgen Hartwig, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Human Resources and Labor Director.

In addition, the Board of Management and the General Works Council have agreed on a new calculation logic for the profit-sharing bonus from the coming financial year. It is based on the model for managers. Hence, from 2023, the participation of all eligible employee groups of Daimler Truck AG in Germany will be even closer aligned with the company’s economic success.

Michael Brecht, Chairman of the General Works Council of Daimler Truck AG: “After intensive negotiations with the company management, the colleagues are receiving the recognition they deserve with the total payment of 7,300 euros. With the new calculation logic, we are creating the conditions for continued attractive profit sharing based on the success of Daimler Truck.”

At Daimler Truck, there has been a profit-sharing bonus for tariff-scale employees since 1997. Last year, the eligible employees received a bonus of 6,000 euros. In December 2021, Daimler AG executed the spin-off into the independent, listed companies Daimler Truck AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck